The visit was part of a tour of the UK – the first by a reigning Pope - that saw him visit nine cities and deliver 16 major addresses.

He started his visit in England and flew north of the border from RAF Leeming, in Yorkshire, from where he travelled by jet to RAF Turnhouse – now Edinburgh Airport – on May 31.

Murrayfield Stadium was his first port of call, where he met with around 45,000 young people and Protestant church leaders, before visiting the Capital’s Catholic cathedral.

The next day, June 1, saw John Paul II visit patients at St Joseph's Hospital in Rosewell, address teachers at St Andrew's College, and celebrate Mass with a huge crowd of around 300,000 people at Glasgow’s Bellahouston Park.

During the service, the Pope was presented with a number of gifts including a pipe banner with the Pope's coat of arms, a piece of Caithness glass, whisky and a Scotland football top.

Here are 26 pictures to take you back to those two memorable days.

1. Stepping down Pope John Paul II steps down from the 'Popemobile' at Murrayfield rugby stadium Edinburgh during the Papal visit.

2. Just landed Security is tight but well-wishers manage to touch Pope John Paul II on his arrival at Turnhouse airport.

3. Fond farewell Pope John Paul II just before he boarded his helicopter at Turnhouse following his visit to Scotland.

4. Blooming happy A local woman gives Pope John Paul II a flower at St Joseph's hospital, in Rosewell.