The 'magical moment' a deep secret of the Peebles Bronze Age Hoard was revealed

It was not what conservators working on the Peebles Hoard had expected.

Conservators working on one of Scotland’s most important Bronze Age hoards have described the “magical moment” one of the most exquisite treasures in the collection emerged from 3,000-years-worth of dirt to reveal a deep secret.

Far from being the dark golden colour expected of the period, the rattle pendant, which would have been attached to a horse or cart in a show of status, appeared in a silvery glow.

Analysis has revealed the colour is the result of high levels of tin on the surface of the pendant and it is thought that highly skilled craftspeople created the silver appearance, at a time when silver was unknown, to enrich the appearance of the adornment to reflect the wealth of the owner.

The rattle pendant from the Peebles Hoard, now known to have been made in Bronze and enriched with tin to give a silvery surface.

Bethan Bryan, Peebles Hoard Conservator at National Museums Scotland, described workig on the Peebles Hoard as a “rare privilege and definitely a career highpoint”.

She added: “As well as removing dirt and corrosion it is essential that we preserve as much precious organic material as possible for future research.

“Getting to this point has been a challenging and incredibly time-intensive process, but the moment the silvery surface began to emerge was magical, a secret revealed after 3000 years.”

Dating to 1000–800 BCE, the Peebles Hoard comprises over 500 unusual bronze and organic objects and components, many without archaeological parallel anywhere in the world.

The two rattle pendants amongst the hoard are the first to be found in Scotland and are more commonly found in Denmark, northern Germany and northern Poland.

A sword still in its wooden scabbard and an array of small bronze buttons looped on to cords are among other exceptional survivals.

Tiny bronze pins, studs and bosses embedded in wood and leather were also discovered, along with the remains of complex decorative straps.

The hoard, which lay undisturbed for 3,000 years, was discovered by metal detectorist Mariusz Stephen in the Borders in June 2020.

He was later paid £80,000 when the hoard was acquired by National Museum of Scotland through the Treasure Trove process.

Experts believe the treasures are capable of “transforming our understanding of Bronze Age Scotland” given they illustrate a country linked to an international network of communities across the North Sea.

After months of careful preparatory work to stabilise, assess and document the material in the hoard, conservators are painstakingly removing dirt and corrosion to reveal the spectacular lustre of the original surface.

It is estimated that it will take three years to complete the conservation of this “exceptional” Bronze Age discovery and fundraising continues to complete the job.

Dr Matthew Knight, Senior Curator of Prehistory at National Museums Scotland, said: “The Peebles Hoard is truly a one-of-a-kind discovery, and I have never seen anything like the stunning, silver-coloured finish of these Bronze Age objects. They almost glow.

“Thanks to the generous support of our donors we are making significant progress. However, there is more to be done to prevent further deterioration of these fragile objects and continue our research to uncover more of the Hoard’s secrets.”