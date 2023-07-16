The Hebridean Baker plans to work a croft with his partner and build a new home but is meeting resistance over his proposals given their impact on a right of way to an Oban beauty spot.

Social media star The Hebridean Baker is planning to take on a croft near Oban but is facing objections from those who believe plans for a new crofthouse will impact on a beauty spot and a popular right of way to a viewpoint which overlooks the town and neighbouring islands.

Coinneach MacLeod and his partner Peter McQueen, the presenter of BBC Alba’s gardening show Garradh Phadruig, have lodged plans with Argyll and Bute Council to build a house on a croft at Glenshelloch which has stunning views over to Kerrera and the Isle of Mull.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple plan work the croft, build a food tourism business and promote the use of Gaelic at the enterprise with a three-year plan submitted to the Crofting Commission.

The proposals have received a mixed reception locally, with three letters of support from locals and three letters of objection, with a sign placed close to croft urging people to contact planners if they feel the development would “impinge on their enjoyment of the area”.

A key concern is the impact the development would have on the path to Pulpit Hill which rises above the south side of Oban Bay and considered one of of two "must visit" viewpoints surrounding the town.

The development of the croft and crofthouse is “likely to have a significant effect on the public’s legal right of way,” the council’s access officer said in correspondence.

One objector, Adam Richard, of Oban, said: “My concern is that the development intrudes into an area of beauty. It is one of the few green spaces left around the town where you can go and get some peace and quiet and enjoy the views. I feel as though if this development happens then it will open the door for further developments in this area.”

Donna Barr, of Oban, added: “ It would be a great shame to the local community to not be able to enjoy the freedom of a walk there. There needs to be more consideration and thought on the effects a new build will do in this area.”

In a letter of support, Rachael Maclean of the Isle of Seil, highlighted that the application was for a single croft on croft land, in an area zoned as countryside, with the objections rooted in “sour grapes”.

She added: “Yes it is a sight of panoramic beauty – Hello! And welcome to the West Coast of Scotland! This is a view typical of the area and not exceptional. Some people need to work here. It is not a museum or scenic retirement destination.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The new crofters have demonstrated in their three-year croft plan that they intend to carry on crofting in a responsible manner. Objections of this nature are not uncommon but I have every confidence that these objections will be dismissed as sour grapes.”