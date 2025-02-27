The 565-year-old Scottish castle with dramatic views to reopen more than 3 years after being shut

Ravenscraig Castle dates back to 1460

The doors to a historic castle in Fife are set to re-open for the first time since lockdown.

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy has been shut and fenced off for about three-and-a half years, sparking concerns among locals.

A petition was launched this week to push SNP MSP Angus Robertson to ensure there were sufficient funds for Historic Environment Scotland (HES), which manages the site, to carry out repairs and bring it back to life.

Ravenscraig Castle in Kirkcaldy. Picture: Scott Louden

But it has now been confirmed the work has been done and the doors could be open by April in time for the spring season.

The castle is one of the most imposing landmarks on the Kirkcaldy coastline, but access was restricted in November 2021 to allow high-level masonry inspections to take place.

Similar work was carried out at many historic sites across Scotland to look at the impact of climate change in association with other factors. It was during these inspections that unrelated conservation work was identified at Ravenscraig to repair or replace the bridge that provides access to the castle.

The wooden drawbridge that leads to the 15th-century landmark required major repairs and security screens were placed around the stone building to keep people out - although it continued to be a magnet for youngsters and intermittent anti-social behaviour.

Since then, HES has made and installed three staircases that will provide access from an alternative route and carried out a tree survey. Next month the conservation body will make one final staircase within the site to further improve access to the western tower.

Final preparations are also underway to reinstate the path around the eastern edge of the site, cut back vegetation, maintain the grass and remove scaffolding ahead of the castle re-opening in April for the new visitor season.

A spokesperson said: “We are also continuing to work closely with Fife Council as part of the Welcome to Fife tourism partnership, and we are looking at developing a community event at the castle once it has reopened to visitors.

“Our guiding philosophy for ‘Properties in Care’ is for preservation rather than restoration to protect the property’s authenticity for future generations to study and enjoy. Their ruined condition can often be historically significant, particularly if, for example, they were damaged in a major historical event such as a battle.”

Ravenscraig Castle was conceived as a royal residence, although it is interpreted as an artillery fortress. There have been gradual alterations and development throughout its history leading to no clear and obvious point where the castle was complete.

The stone structure was built for King James II of Scotland and was the home of his wife, Mary of Guelders, Queen of Scots.