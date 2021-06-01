The 15 best prehistoric sites you can visit around Scotland

The deer carvings, the first clear examples of their kind from the Neolithic to Early Bronze Age in the UK, are a fresh reminder of just how long Scotland has been inhabited.

Evidence of early human habitation can be found all over the country.

From the remote isles of the north to the rolling hills of the Lowlands, Scotland has an abundance of Neolithic sites you can visit.

All of them predate the founding of our great wee nation, and some of them were even constructed before the pyramids.

Peter Irvine, author of travel guide Scotland the Best, takes a look at 15 of the best prehistoric sites to visit in Scotland.

1. Skara Brae - Orkney Mainland Excellent visitor and orientation centre. Can be a windy (500m) walk to this remarkable shoreline site, the subterranean remains of a compact village 5,000 years old. It was engulfed by a sandstorm 600 years later and lay perfectly preserved until uncovered by the laird's dog after another storm in 1850.

2. The Standing Stones of Stenness - Orkney Mainland Together with the Ring of Brodgar and the great chambered tomb of Maes Howe, all within 18km of Kirkwall, these are as impressive ceremonial sites as you'll find anywhere. The stones are from the same period as Skara Brae. The individual stones and the scale of the Ring are very imposing and deeply mysterious.

3. The Callanish Stones - Lewis The best preserved and most unusual combination of standing stones in a ring around a tomb, with radiating arms in cross shape. Predating Stonehenge, they were unearthed from the peat in the mid-19th century and are the Hebrides' major historical attraction. At dawn and dusk, hardly anyone else is there. Visitor centre has a good caff.

4. Clava Cairns - nr Culloden Here long before the most infamous battle in Scottish and other histories; another special atmosphere. They're really just piles of stones but the death rattle echo from 5,000 years ago is perceptible to all, especially when no one else is there. Remoteness probably inhibits New Age attentions and allows more private meditations in this extraterrestrial spot.