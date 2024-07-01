The 125-year-old distillery in the Highlands set to reopen to the public

The Dallas Dhu distillery was mothballed in 1983 as the whisky industry suffered from a crippling drop in demand for the spirit around the world

It is a 125-year-old whisky distillery with a chequered history, with a name that means ‘Black Water Valley’ in Gaelic.

Now Dallas Dhu - a small whisky distillery in Forres, Moray - will reopen its doors once more, with plans to transform the unique heritage attraction into a major visitor destination.

Originally opened by entrepreneur Alexander Edward, the distillery had previously closed on four separate occasions as a fire, wartime and the Great Depression took their toll, before production ended in 1983.

But the site is set for another rebirth, with family-owned company Aceo Distillers Company Limited [Aceo] set to manage the return of distillery operations.

Under plans, a new visitor centre will open, offering tours focusing on the story of Scotch whisky and Speyside production. Aceo will eventually reintroduce whisky production at the distillery, with a cafe/restaurant to also be created.

A cooperage, working malting floor and an interactive virtual reality whisky experience will complement the whisky museum already at the site. Edward Odim, managing director at Aceo, said: "Our vision is to make Dallas Dhu one of the leading, must-see whisky distilleries in Scotland, giving visitors a unique, close-up experience of whisky making. The aim is to breathe life back into the distillery by first getting the original equipment working and traditional whisky distilling going once again. This revived, long-lost spirit will be matured in Dallas Dhu’s well-preserved Victorian dunnage warehouses.

“Longer term, the plan is for a state-of-the-art visitor centre with exhibition and museum space, and a café/restaurant, to be enjoyed by visitors and the local community.

“There will be a cooperage displaying the art of the cooper, a working malting floor and an interactive virtual reality whisky experience, that delves into the science behind Scotland’s famous spirit. But, as well as show how whisky is made, we intend to tell the social and economic story – past and present – of whisky production in Speyside, Scotland’s largest whisky producing region.

“So, it’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and get going on reviving this jewel in the crown of Scotland’s whisky distilleries.”

Dallas Dhu was originally built to meet the growing demand for Scotland's national drink. The distillery produced malt whisky for the popular Roderick Dhu blend for nearly a century.

But the distillery was later handed into state care after production ended during the 1980s, caused by the whisky industry suffering from a crippling drop in demand for the spirit around the world. Historic Environment Scotland (HES) will retain guardianship of the site on behalf of the Scottish Government under the new plans.

Stephen Duncan, director of marketing and engagement at HES, said: “Dallas Dhu offers a unique opportunity to showcase traditional distilling techniques as a living history attraction. This reopening marks a new chapter for the distillery and we are confident it will attract visitors, while also bringing benefits to the local community and economy.”

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said: "The re-introduction of whisky production and expansion of the visitor experience will breathe new life into a historically significant distillery, showing how Scotland's treasured heritage assets can be preserved and revitalised at the same time, so that sites like Dallas Dhu continue to evolve and flourish.