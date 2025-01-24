Storm Éowyn: Ancient tree linked to Mary, Queen of Scots ripped apart by high winds

The Darnley Sycamore in Pollock has been ravaged by Storm Éowyn

An ancient tree linked to Mary, Queen of Scots, which has been described as “one of the most important trees in Scotland”, has collapsed after it was hit by Storm Éowyn.

The Darnley Sycamore in Pollok, Glasgow, was severely damaged as the storm swept the city.

The Darnley Sycamore in the southside of Glasgow, which is linked to Mary Queen of Scots and an important local landmark, was badly damaged in Friday's storm. | Lisa Ferguson

The tree, on the corner of Nitshill Road and Kennishead Road, is said to be between 450 and 500 years old.

An important local legend holds that Mary, Queen of Scots and her second husband, Lord Darnley, sat under the tree while she nursed him back to health while staying at nearby Crookston Castle, where some believe the couple were betrothed before their marriage in 1565.

Former first minster and member for Glasgow Pollok Humza Yousaf said on social media he was “gutted” to see the tree damaged.

He said: “I am not sure if the Darnley Sycamore is salvageable given extensive damage done by Storm Éowyn, but let’s hope so. It is, arguably, one of the most important trees in Scotland.”

David McDonald, chair of the Friends of Crookston Castle, posted pictures of the damaged tree on social media.

He said: “The Darnley Sycamore. One of the most important trees in Scotland, linked directly to Mary, Queen of Scots and Lord Darnley. As the city celebrates its 850th anniversary, hopefully Glasgow City Council can act quick to save and care for this local historic totem.”

A statement from the Friends of Crookston Castle described the damage as “awful”.

The group added: “The tree represented a living link to history and has become a symbol of pride and belonging for the community in Darnley. We hope it can be saved.”

Darnley Primary School uses the tree as its logo.

One local resident posted on social media platform X that she was “absolutely devastated” to see the tree in the wake of the storm.

She described it as “such a historic tree and the pride of us all in the area, I am so upset”.

The Tree Council described the Darnley Sycamore as “one of Scotland’s greatest heritage trees”.

Councillor Saqib Ahmed (Labour), who represents Greater Pollok on Glasgow City Council, said he was “heartbroken” to see the damage.

He said: “This beautiful tree was not just a natural landmark, but a symbol of our community’s history and resilience. Losing it is a deep loss for our area.”

Paul Sweeney, Labour MP for Glasgow, described the damage as “sad”, adding: “Hopefully, as the trunk is still rooted, it can be pruned back and saved.”

Glasgow was covered by a red “danger to life” warning, which extended to a large portion of the Central Belt until 5pm, with amber warnings remaining in place throughout the night.

Forecasters said the storm would be the most destructive to hit the Central Belt in 13 years.