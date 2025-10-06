Stone of Destiny goes back on display amid heightened security

The Stone of Destiny will return to public display at Perth Museum on Thursday. PIC: PA.

The Stone of Destiny was taken off public show following an incident at the museum in July.

The Stone of Destiny will go on public display on Thursday for the first time following an alleged attack on the glass case which holds the priceless relic.

The stone, also known as the Stone of Scone, can be viewed at Perth Museum from Thursday at noon.

Tighter security will be in force at the museum as the stone, the ancient symbol of monarchy, kingdom and Scottish nationhood, goes back on show with bag checks necessary for all those visiting the Stone of Destiny Experience.

The stone, on which Kings and Queens have been coronated for 1,000 years, was taken from Scone by Edward I in the 13th Century as he sought to exercise total authority over Scotland.

Its arrival at Perth Museum from Edinburgh Castle was viewed as a form of homecoming and a major coup for the institution, which re-opened after a £27m refurbishment in 2024.

Perth and Kinross Council has announced it return to view following the alleged attack on July 12.

Arnaud Harixcalde Logan, 35, from Sydney, was charged with malicious mischief during a private hearing at Perth Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody. He has since been released on bail with a further court appearance due.

The glass case has now been repaired, although the Stone of Destiny remained untouched.

Perth and Kinross Council said that online booking was no longer required to visit the Stone of Destiny Experience, with the exception of groups of larger than 10 people.

Timeslots can be booked directly onsite at Perth Museum at the front desk.

A statement said: “For the safety and security of all, bag checks are in operation for visitors to the Stone of Destiny Experience.”

Visitors have been asked to arrive at the Stone of Destiny entrance five minutes before their allotted time.