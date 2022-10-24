Slim Dusty: Today’s Google Doodle - Who is Slim Dusty? A ‘land down under’ legend and country singer star
Today’s Google Doodle honours Slim Dusty, the original Slim before ‘Slim Shady’ who is considered the “father of Australian country music” - but who is Slim Dusty, and why is he so famous? Here’s everything you should know about the Aussie legend.
Today’s Google Doodle commemorates the late but ever-great Australian country singer Slim Dusty. David Gordon Kirkpatrick (Slim Dusty) was born in Kempsey in New South Wales in Australia on June 13, 1927 and he went on to become an icon in the country music scene.
He released his first song entitled “The Way the Cowboy Dies” when he was only 10 years old back in 1937 which set the foundation for a long and successful career in music - he later adopted ‘Slim Dusty’ since it felt more apt for the singing cowboy aesthetic.
Who is Slim Dusty?
Referred to as a “typical Aussie” by many, Slim Dusty is the Australian country music singer that has been celebrated in a Google Doodle today. Born in northern New South Wales in the coastal town of Kempsey in 1937, he was raised on a dairy farm in Nulla Nulla Creek as the son of a cattle farmer.
As a country music singer, Slim Dusty’s appeal lay within his talent for storytelling in song - he boasted a huge repertoire of Australian “bush ballads” such as ‘G’Day G’day, Duncan’ and ‘A Pub With No Beer’ which was his best selling record.
What is Slim Dusty’s real name?
Slim Dusty’s original name is David Gordon Kirkpatrick. He later updated it to Slim Dusty as his stage name at age 11 after he released his very first cowboy track ‘The Way the Cowboy Dies’ just one year before.
Why is Slim Dusty famous?
“It’s a long way from Nulla Creek to be walking out with your guitar and singing ‘Waltzing Matilda’ at the closing ceremony of the Sydney 2000 Olympics.”
These were the words of Slim Dusty’s daughter Anne Kirkpatrick, referring to the journey Slim made from his humble farm origins to being a world-famous artist over his 76 years. In his career Slim recorded over one hundred albums, sold over seven million albums and won 38 Golden Guitar country music awards.
He was also inducted to the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1988 and has a coin pressed in his honour by the Royal Australian Mint. The awards didn’t stop there, however, as he also was recognised as father of the year, senior Australian of the year, artist of the decade, the Australia Council’s achiever of the year and he became an Officer of the Order in Australia in 1998.
Aside from this prestige, his iconic style also garnered him attention and he wore his iconic cowboy hat even when he met Queen Elizabeth II in Brisbane in 1992. "He was granted permission to keep his hat on, as acknowledgement of how much the hat was a part of Slim Dusty," the Slim Dusty Centre said.
When did Slim Dusty die?
Slim Dusty died of Kidney cancer at the age of 76 on September 19, 2003. It was said that he peacefully passed away at his Sydney home accompanied by his wife Joy, son David and daughter Anne at his bedside. In his honour a state funeral was held to celebrate his legacy which was attended by Australian leaders including Prime Minister John Howard, opposition leader Simon Crean and Queensland premier Peter Beattie.
In Slim’s later years, he wrote on the front cover of a book of Henry Lawson poems he called his Bible of the Bush that was gifted to him by his wife, “All my dreams and ambitions are basically fulfilled”. His daughter said: “That was the dream of an 11-year-old kid to become Slim Dusty, a kid of immense raw talent and drive who met a kindred spirit in my mother. Together they made his dream come true. Our family is immensely proud of what he achieved.”
