Skye visitors could be asked to leave a donation for the good of the island

Visitors to Skye could be asked to leave a donation for the good of the island.

Proposals to create a “foundation” for Skye, Raasay and

Lochalsh funded by voluntary visitor donations are being discussed as the island looks at ways of raising funds for its upkeep and protection amid soaring visitor numbers.

The idea follows similar schemes in Snowdonia, the Lake District and on the Isle of Arran.

Visitors to Skye could be asked to donate to the island under proposals being considered by island leaders. PIC: Jack Torcello/CC/Flickr .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voluntary donations could be left on Skye at the end of a meal, an activity or an overnight stay with the money to be used for the good of the island .

The idea is set to be discussed at the Spring conference of destination management organisation SkyeConnect later this month.

Chairman Gary Curley said the time was right to set up a Skye foundation given the pressures on public finances and the need to invest in the island.

Mr said: “We know from our conversations that many people are more than happy to put something back into Skye after visiting our island. “Lots of small, voluntary donations at the end of an activity, meal or overnight stay will soon add up to provide funds to support community projects, protect the environment and invest in our infrastructure.”

He added it might also be possible to tap into some of the potential income from the five windfarms currently under consideration on the island.

He added: “I hope members and non-members alike will come along to our Spring Conference and engage in the discussion about whether there is a desire for a foundation and, if so, what it might look like.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Mr Curley drew on the example of the Snowdonia Society, a charity established in 1967 to work with communities, organisations and businesses to help look after the area with funding chiefly coming from voluntary donations and legacy gifts.

Sheila Gilmour of VisitArran, which has established its own

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad