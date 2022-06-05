Dr Willard Wigan fashioned and painstakingly put together more than 200 parts under a microscope to create the ornate work, which he hopes to take on a nationwide tour.

The 65-year-old, who was honoured with an MBE for services to art in 2007, said of his latest project: “This is the tiniest biggest tribute of all time for Her Majesty the Queen.”

The artist, who created a tiny 24-carat gold crown for the Queen’s 2012 Diamond Jubilee, said of the previous work: “It was the proudest moment of my life but I’ve evolved and moved on since.

Micro-sculptor Dr Willard Wigan created this tiny model of the Queen's Coronation Carriage which fits inside the eye of a needle.

“I’ve improved, I’ve got so much better. I almost work as though my life depends upon it.

“Having autism has given me a superpower to be able to do things other people can’t do.”

The West Midlands-based sculptor was diagnosed with autism, which he describes as a blessing in disguise, at the age of 50.

He said: “My mother would tell me that autism is a diamond in a dustbin because humanity has a habit of throwing things away.

Dr Wigan of a model of Queen ElizabethII as a young woman which fits inside the eye of a needle

“And then all of a sudden the lid comes off the dustbin and they realise what was in there.

“ So I’m using this now as a message to humanity and a celebration to Her Majesty the Queen. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life.

“I think I need counselling now after doing this coach. But it’s taught me one thing – it’s taught me to train my attention span.”

Having worked for up to 17 hours a day for several weeks on the coach, the artist likens his work to “trying to put a pin through a bubble without bursting the bubble”.

He has also been working on a tiny model of Queen Elizabeth as a young woman, which has included painting with an eyelash attached to the end of a needle.