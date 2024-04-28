Together, they reflect the evolution of a Scottish island.

Peggy Kirk, 92, has lived on Eigg for more than 60 years and Edith Merrick, aged just nine months, is one of the newest arrivals on the island, which was the first in Scotland bought over by its community. Where Eigg’s residents lead in 1997, many have followed.

Tomorrow, they will open a new centre on the island, for both the community and visitors, which reflects where the island has come from – and where it is now going.

An Laimhrig, a new community and visitor centre in Eigg, will be officially opened tomorrow (Monday) following completion of the 10-year project. PIC: Contributed.

At An Laimhrig, which translates as safe harbour, the island’s grocer and bar has been extended, with hot desking now open for the professionals living and working from home on the island. Businesses have access to new offices and workshops and it is all heated on a new biomass heating system that uses locally produced wood fuel. The electricity supply and sewage system has been improved and future proofed.

Next door, the Taigh Nighe (Wash House) offers toilets, showers and laundry facilities to visitors.

Ailsa Raeburn, chair of the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust, said its opening by Peggy and Edith was a nod to both the “amazing progress” made by the community since 1997 and to the future.

She said: “Eigg is bucking the trend of depopulation, with the population having doubled since 1997 and a growing number of young people returning to or choosing to settle here. Having a fantastic facility like An Laimhrig will ensure we can keep on serving our community and visitors alike for the next 25 years.”

The Eigg community buy-out was one of highest profile community takeovers in Scotland, when 65 residents succeeded in taking control from its Germand landlord Keith Schellenberg. The project started over ten years ago and was eventually built in three phases given the impact of Covid, increase in costs and poor weather.

Rebecca Long, development manager for the Isle of Eigg Heritage Trust, said: “None of us under-estimated the challenges of delivering such a significant project on a remote island like Eigg. We have been extremely fortunate to work with strong partners to deliver the project.”

WT Architecture, Morham & Brotchie, Fiona Begg and contractors Compass Construction and Building Services have been praised for their work.

“Everybody understood the vision of employing as many local people as possible, ensuring as much of the project’s funding stayed on the island as possible, a concept that is core to the trust’s vision of community wealth building,” Ms Long said.

She said the new development supported 17 businesses and organisations on the island and 29 jobs.

"The lasting legacy of the project goes beyond the physical community assets created and includes new skills, confidence and capacity to take on future projects,” she said.

The Scottish Government invested £1.2 million in the project.

Planning minister Joe FitzPatrick described An Laimhrig as an “exciting example of a project with the needs of the community at its heart”.