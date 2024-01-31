A 19th-century Highland castle with a “chequered” history is beginning a new chapter as a holiday home following its multi-million pound purchase.

Duncraig Castle, near Plockton in Wester Ross, sits in a prime position on the banks of Loch Carron, complete with views over the mountains of Applecross and Torridon. The building’s new owners Ian and Kate Beaton have won a fiercely-fought bidding war for the property, which sold after just eight days at a “significant premium” over the £2.85 million asking price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The couple, who live in the south of England, bought the property to use as a holiday home and have been broadly welcomed by locals given their honest communication about their plans for the castle.

Duncraig Castle is now used as a holiday home following its sale to a couple from the south of England. PIC: Richard Szwejkowski /CC.

Mr Beaton, who made his fortune in insurance, is said to have talked with locals over a number of issues at the castle. A “series of enhancements” are planned for Duncraig, including the re-routing of the driveway to improve their privacy.

The couple have recently been granted planning permission to alter part of the driveway, which runs to Duncraig Station and was originally built as a private stop for the castle so that guests could be shielded from the west coast weather. Later, the station was passed into public use, with trains now flagged down by passengers using the halt stop.

A section of the drive passes by the large living room and kitchen windows on the ground floor, with it understood that visitor vehicles sometimes parked up directly outside the property.

The village of Plockton with Duncraig Castle in the distance, overlooking Loch Carron. PIC: Richard Szwejkowski /CC.

Now, the route will be redirected away from the house to the station, with planning papers showing it is the latest change to the castle, which was latterly used as a successful wedding venue and hotel. New accommodation has also been built and the boathouse upgraded.

A statement from Mrs and Mrs Beaton said: “After a chequered history over the last century or so, a series of enhancements is underway at Duncraig Castle. Duncraig Castle is accessed via a privately maintained driveway.

“The driveway past the front elevation of the castle is used by vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists accessing the station. As a result of this proximity, which allows clear views into the dwelling by passers-by, the reasonable level of privacy that occupants of the castle are entitled to expect, is compromised.”

Duncraig Station was originally built as a private stop for the castle. PIC: CC/Sexy Simon

Duncraig was built in 1866 for Sir Alexander Matheson, a nephew of Sir James Matheson of Jardine & Matheson Co, which made its fortune from trading opium in Canton and Hong Kong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A partner in the family firm, Sir Alexander was elected as MP for Inverness Burghs in 1847 and then succeeded his uncle as Liberal MP for Ross and Cromarty. While in London, he lived in Park Lane and owned several Highland estates.

The castle, which stayed in the Matheson family until the 1920s, was used during the Second World War as a naval hospital. It was requisitioned in 1939 from its then owners Sir Daniel and Lady Hamilton, who had strong links to India, who also owned the neighbouring estate of Balmacara.

After Sir Daniel Hamilton's death, Lady Hamilton gifted the castle and contents to the education authority for use as a domestic science college. The college operated until 1989. The castle then lay empty for several years

Duncraig Castle was originally built for Sir Alexander Matheson, a Highland MP whose family earned its fortune in opium trading in the Far East. PIC: CC.

The building was unsuccessfully handed over to former pop star and record company boss David Balfe, who played keyboards in The Teardrop Explodes and set up record labels Zoo and Food. His plans to set up the Highland Christian Music Centre Trust at Duncraig never materialised. It was also used as a BBC base during the production of Hamish Macbeth.

Bought in 2002 by the Dobsons of Nottingham, who moved 17 members of the family to the castle, their renovations of the-then semi-derelict pile featured in the show The Dobsons of Duncraig.

Before it was sold to the Beatons, the castle was owned by Suzanne Hazeldine and husband Duncan Gass, who renovated the building and ran a successful wedding venue and holiday business.

Peter Mackenzie, chairman of Plockton and District Community Council, said: “The castle will now be used as a holiday home and the new owners were quite upfront about what they were going to use the castle for. They are very nice people.

“As a community council, we did not object to the planning application for the driveway, which is a right of way. They wanted to stop people parking outside, which became a bit of an issue. Last summer, campervans were stopping there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Mackenzie said the couple introduced themselves shortly after they took the keys to the property.

Sir Alexander Matheson retired from the Far East in his late 30s after making his fortune in opium trading and bought up several Highland estates with Duncraig Castle built in 1866. PIC: Contributed.

"They said ‘hello, we are the Beatons and this is going to be our holiday home’,” he said. “People here appreciate that, the honesty. They are very personable people, no airs and graces.”

Mr Mackenzie said, by contrast, there was a real issue locally, with people buying up properties in the Plockton area under the guise of relocating and then using the property a handful of times a year. Other issues have arisen with “whole house Airbnbs” where houses are broken up into rooms then rented out separately , sometimes for up to £200 a night each.