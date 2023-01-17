A man’s home may be his castle – but the people looking to buy these properties will have a home that actually is a castle.

There are few more evocative sights in Scotland than centuries-old historic castles, set against backdrops of lochs, glens and mountains.

Many of these castellated and turreted buildings are in the hands of the National Trust of Scotland or Historic Scotland, run for the good of the nation and open to visitors wanting to know more about Scotland’s past.

But occasionally one of the approximately 3,000 castles in the country comes up for sale, offering property hunters the chance to buy into the dream of living like royalty.

Most come with extensive grounds and a host of original features, from huge main halls heated by vast fireplaces and vaulted ceilings, to walled gardens and estate cottages.

Of course all this comes at a price, with little chance of any change from a million pounds, but if you have the money they can offer both a remarkable place to live and a business opportunity – with tourists keen to stay in such fascinating and atmospheric places.

Here are nine castles currently on the market, how much you’ll need to buy them, and what they offer for the price.

More details are available from estate agents Savills, Strutt & Parker and Galbraith.

1. Brankstone Grange Castle On the market for offers over £1.5million, Brankstone Grange Castle stand in an estate near Alloa, less than 30 miles from both Edinburgh and Glasgow. Built in the mid-19th century, it features a stunning castellated tower and comes with 34 acres of land. Inside there are eight bedrooms, four bathrooms and four receptions rooms. If somebody would like to turn the property into a business it also comes with planning permission for 15 luxury chalets. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

2. Dornoch Castle For somebody looking to buy a business which living the dream of having their own castle, this 15th century property in the historic Highland town of Dornoch ticks all the boxes. Dornoch Castle is already a hotel, comprising 22 en-suite bedrooms, a bar and restaurant, and a pretty walled garden. The five-storey tower is a particularly eye-catching feature of the castle, which also has five staff rooms, a modern kitchen, cellar, dry store, storage rooms, laundry ladies, gentleman and disabled WC's, and a management office. The current owners, who have run the hotel since 2000, are looking for offers over £2.5million for the property. Photo: Strutt & Parker Photo Sales

3. Straloch House Technically a mansion house, Straloch looks every inch a residence fit for royalty. A starting price of £2.7 gets you a secluded slice of paradise in Newmachar, Aberdeenshire, with 15 bedrooms, three public rooms, a billiard room and a gym. The estate comprises around 240 acres, including outbuildings, a private chapel, a walled garden with a waterfall, woodland and your very own lochan. Built in the late 18th century, the current owners have carried out wodespread refurbishments. Photo: Galbraith Photo Sales

4. Druidsmere Just a mile away from the twon centre of Blairgowrie, in pretty Perthshire, Druidsmere is 19th century castellated house with four cottages set on around 31 acres of land. Inside there are 11 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms and 4 public rooms. Outside the property includes a loch, a former walled garden, and woodland. For golfers, the Blairgowrie course is right next door. It's on the market for offers over £1.5 million. Photo: Savills Photo Sales