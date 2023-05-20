Marc Ellington, who played with Fairport Convention and jammed with the Byrds, made Scotland his home and became an important voice in the conservation of historic buildings.

His family home, Towie Barclay Castle near Turriff in Aberdeenshire, the ancient seat of the Barclay clan, has been put up for sale for offers over £975,000.

Mr Ellington, who died in 2021, bought the completely ruined castle in the late 1960s with his wife, Karen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time of sale, the castle had been uninhabited for 200 years with the couple embarking on a vast restoration project. Their efforts brought to life the 16th Century pile in a “labour of love” with their work winning them a Saltire Award and recognition from conservationists across the world.

The late folk musician Marc Ellington at his family home, Towie Barclay Castle in Aberdeenshire, which has now gone on the market.

The project led Ellington to set up the Scottish Traditional Skills Training Centre to secure the future lime-mortar work, stonemasonry, drystane-dyking, hedge making and path maintenance. He saw this work as vital in order to ensure the future of our built heritage. He went on to serve a number of conservation and built heritage organisations while building a TV career on Grampian with his music show Marc Time.

Fiona Gormley, of Savills, said: “The sale of Towie Barclay Castle is without a doubt one of the most exciting launches to the Aberdeenshire market this year, and represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to purchase a historic home.

"This remarkable example of restoration work is testament to the dedication of the sellers and will be an incredible acquisition for the next custodian.”

Ms Gormley added: “Renovation began in the 1970s with a complete, and award-winning, restoration programme later undertaken by the current owners, the Ellington family.

Towie Barclay Castle has gone on the market for offers over £975,000. PIC: Savills.

“Internationally recognised as one of the finest domestic building restorations to have taken place in Scotland this century, the transformation of Towie Barclay Castle is a feat of dedication and craftsmanship. Although of incredible historic stature it has been a much-loved and cherished family home for over 50 years.”

Towie had been the seat of the Barclay clan from 1136 and Towie Barclay Castle itself dates from the 1500s.

Historic details found at the castle include the coat of arms of the Barclay family, a shot hole for defending the castle against attack and small spy holes or “laird’s lugs” set within the staircase for listening to conversations in the passageway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other highlights include timber beams from the 1500s and a 16th century Italian painted panel of the Last Supper.

The property agent said: “While the property reflects centuries of history, the castle is also very functional as a comfortable permanent residence.”

The castle has six bedrooms and two bathrooms, with the Great Hall and Drawing Room found on the first floor. Upstairs is the library.

In the late 1960s, Ellington was a well-known figure in the folk-rock scene, recording with artists like the Byrds, Matthews’ Southern Comfort, Fairport Convention and the Flying Burrito Brothers. His solo albums included Restoration, Marc Ellington, Marc Time, A Question of Roads and Rains/Reins of Change.