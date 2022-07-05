First up is the Genesis Scottish Open, which starts later this week at the Renaissance Club, near North Berwick in East Lothian.

An impressive nine of the top 10 players in the world will be taking part, including world number one Scottie Scheffler and double major winners Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa.

Home favourite Robert MacIntyre will be taking part in his fourth consecutive Scottish Open, while Ryder Cup colleagues Tommy Fleetwood and Justin Rose are also likely to be popular with the galleries.

Then, just a week later, the Open Golf Championship comes to St Andrews, the home of golf, to mark the 150th anniversary of aguably the most prestigious golfing contest in the world.

To make the occasion, we’re raiding the archives for some fascinating pictures from over half a century ago – these ones from St Andrews.

1. War hero World War II hero airman Captain Douglas Bader and Mr Ian Stewart at St Andrews for the Royal and Ancient Spring Medal in May 1963.

2. Take shelter Gordon Cosh and Ronnie Shade taking shelter at St Andrews in July 1965.

3. Teeing off Eric Brown drives at the Martini International tournament held at St Andrews in May 1962.

4. Up for the cup American golfing legend Bobby Jones with the British Amateur Championship golf trophy at St Andrews in 1930.