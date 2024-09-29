The derelict houses in the Tannahill area of Paisley have long been abandoned - but past residents have recalled a once pretty and proud community as their former homes are demolished.

In every derelict room, deep and happy memories of family life can be found.

Now, Teresa McDonald has said farewell to her old home for the last time as demolition crews move into the Tannahill area of Ferguslie Park in Paisley. It is a once proud neighbourhood defined by its manicured gardens and spotless streets that was ultimately abandoned after years of later neglect forced out residents one house at a time.

In an emotional return to the home where three generations of her family once lived, Ms McDonald was reduced to tears as she walked through the house. Fading wallpaper took her back to “many a good Christmas party” and a cupboard under the stairs was where her brother hid from going to school, she was reminded.

Ms McDonald said: “I just feel really sad. It has still got the same furniture, the same front door. The wallpaper was the wallpaper my mammy put up. When I went upstairs it brought back hundreds of memories, I was so sad. I cannot believe I got in. I am so happy that I got in.”

Teresa McDonald lived in Tannahill since the age of 12. She was brought up in the house behind her and also brought her own children there. | John Devlin

Once, there was a waiting list “as long as your arm” to get in to Tannahill, but the last resident left earlier this year.

As houses emptied, the ghost properties became a target for fly-tipping and fire raising as regeneration work in the area was focused elsewhere. Now, work to pull down 51 blocks is underway.

As Tannahill disappears, more than 100 new homes are being built by Renfrewshire Council across the wider Ferguslie Park area.

Terry McTernan, chairman of Ferguslie Community Council, described the demolition as a “bittersweet moment”.

He said: “It is fantastic from a regeneration perspective. It is the metaphorical final pluke on the face of the community, but simultaneously it is a really sad time for some as there are many, many happy memories.

“Certainly when I grew up in the 1980s and the 1990s, this was the most highly sought area of the community. Properties were seen as the height of local aspiration, if you like. The Paisley provost lived in the area .”

Terry McTernan, chairman of Ferguslie Community Council. | John Devlin

Around 2015, the introduction of new housing standards left the local authority financially unable to bring the properties up to the basic standard, Mr McTernan said.

Dampness set in to some properties and new kitchens afforded to other areas did not arrive in Tannahill, residents recalled. More of the houses became vacant as people moved away from the area.

“It just comes to a natural conclusion in the end,” Mr McTernan said.

Demolition begins in Tannahill. PIC: John Devlin. | john devlin

Ferguslie Park was named Scotland's most deprived area in both 2012 and 2016 with its employment rate at 28 per cent. Meanwhile, 39 per cent of residents are classed as income deprived.

Mr McTernan, who has lived in Ferguslie Park his whole life, said: “It’s a million miles away from the community that I grew up in. It still continues to experience various challenges – food insecurity, fuel poverty, but I think the pandemic was a real turning point.