Dae ye ken Scotland’s favourite Scottish words? If not, continue reading to discover forty braw Scots words and phrases that hit differently to regular English.

Thomas Mackay
By Thomas Mackay
Published 4th Nov 2022, 17:26 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 15:46 BST

Scotland is a multilingual country and our colourful vocabularies affirm that - from Scottish Gaelic to the Scots language and their dialects, any formal English speaker is sure to think “what is going on here” at least once.

If that’s you then dinnae get yersel in a fankle (don’t worry) because we asked our Scotsman readers ‘what’s your favourite Scottish word’ and they gave some fantastic answers so you’ll ken just fine in future.

Tying in with ‘A Year of Conversation and the International Year of Indigenous Languages’ in 2019 the Scottish Book Trust organised a vote for ‘iconic Scots words’ as the dictionary differs that much to standard English.

That said, rest assured that Scots words like “ken” are not beyond your ken. Here are 40 of the nation’s favourite Scottish words (and sayings) as voted by our Scotsman readers - gie it a swatch (check it out!)

If you hear a Scot referring to “wee beasties” then keep an eye out because this refers to pesky small insects, and if it’s expressed like “they’ve got wee beasties in their hair” then there’s a case of headlice going on.

1. Wee Beasties

If you hear a Scot referring to “wee beasties” then keep an eye out because this refers to pesky small insects, and if it’s expressed like “they’ve got wee beasties in their hair” then there’s a case of headlice going on. Photo: Rudolf Lausecker

Now that summer is behind us and we’re approaching winter you’re going to see a lot more dreich days ahead, this refers to wet, dark or ‘unpleasant’ weather.

2. Dreich

Now that summer is behind us and we’re approaching winter you’re going to see a lot more dreich days ahead, this refers to wet, dark or ‘unpleasant’ weather. Photo: ronen via Canva Pro

A phrase you may have heard from your Scottish mother growing up, if someone says you’re looking peely wally then it means you’re pale or sickly looking in the face.

3. Peely Wally

A phrase you may have heard from your Scottish mother growing up, if someone says you’re looking peely wally then it means you’re pale or sickly looking in the face. Photo: sturti via Canva Pro

Often utilised by your Scottish parents like “you’ll get sweet hee haw if yer bad”, ‘hee haw’ is simply the Scots way of saying “nothing”.

4. Hee Haw

Often utilised by your Scottish parents like “you’ll get sweet hee haw if yer bad”, ‘hee haw’ is simply the Scots way of saying “nothing”. Photo: IR_Stone Istvan Szabo Masson via Canva Pro

