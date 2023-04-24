Dae ye ken what Scotland’s favourite Scottish words are? If ye dinnae, carry on reading to uncover 40 well-loved ‘braw’ Scottish words that just hit differently to standard English.

Surprisingly for some, Scotland is a multilingual country and our colourful vocabularies back that up - from Scottish Gaelic to the Scots language and their many dialects, any formal English speaker is sure to think “what is happening here” at least once.

If that describes you then dinnae get yersel in a fankle (don’t worry) because we asked our Scotsman readers ‘what’s your favourite Scottish word’ and they gave some braw answers so you’ll ken just fine in future.

Tying in with ‘A Year of Conversation and the International Year of Indigenous Languages’ in 2019 the Scottish Book Trust organised a vote for ‘iconic Scots words’ as the dictionary differs that much to formal English.

But rest assured, Scots words like “ken” are not beyond your ken. So, here are 40 of the nation’s favourite Scottish words (and sayings) as voted by our Scotsman readers - gie it a swatch (check it out!)

1 . Hee Haw Often utilised by your Scottish parents like "you'll get sweet hee haw if yer bad", 'hee haw' is simply the Scots way of saying "nothing". Photo: IR_Stone Istvan Szabo Masson via Canva Pro

2 . Ken No, we're not referring to Barbie's charming plastic partner in crime, rather "ken" in Scots means "to know" so if you ken something then you know something. Photo: EnryKun via Canva Pro

3 . Peely Wally A phrase you may have heard from your Scottish mother growing up, if someone says you're looking peely wally then it means you're pale or sickly looking in the face. Photo: sturti via Canva Pro

4 . Scunnered Scunnered is a word that can mean a few things, overall it refers to being annoyed, bored or even weary - if you're scunnered it probably wasn't your day. Photo: A and N Photography via Canva Pro

