Three girls sledging on the Braid Hills in 1964.Three girls sledging on the Braid Hills in 1964.
Scotland Heritage: 26 pictures of Edinburgh in the snow more than half a century ago

By David Hepburn

Published 13th Nov 2024, 10:53 GMT

It’s looking like the weather is about to get festive.

The first snow of the season has been forecast, as temperatures are set to drop in the latter part of November - following an unusually warm period.

Global warming has meant that snow in Scotland has become far rarer in recent years, with a few notable exceptions such as 2018’s Beast From The East.

Back in th 1950s and 1960s snow was a more common sight across the country, and few cities look prettier after a snowfall than Edinburgh.

Here are 26 pictures of Scotland’s Capital, and its residents, in the snow.

The penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in 1950.

1. Nice weather for penguins

The penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in 1950. Photo: Unknown

Children throwing snowballs at the photographer in Holyrood Park during their Christmas break in 1966.

2. Attack

Children throwing snowballs at the photographer in Holyrood Park during their Christmas break in 1966. Photo: George Smith

Edinburgh skaters on a frozen Union Canal at Craiglockhart in 1950.

3. Packed rink

Edinburgh skaters on a frozen Union Canal at Craiglockhart in 1950. Photo: Unknown

A snowman, complete with bunnet and scarf, melting in a Corstorphine garden in 1963.

4. Melting man

A snowman, complete with bunnet and scarf, melting in a Corstorphine garden in 1963. Photo: Unknown

