The first snow of the season has been forecast, as temperatures are set to drop in the latter part of November - following an unusually warm period.

Global warming has meant that snow in Scotland has become far rarer in recent years, with a few notable exceptions such as 2018’s Beast From The East.

Back in th 1950s and 1960s snow was a more common sight across the country, and few cities look prettier after a snowfall than Edinburgh.

Here are 26 pictures of Scotland’s Capital, and its residents, in the snow.

1 . Nice weather for penguins The penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in 1950. Photo: Unknown

2 . Attack Children throwing snowballs at the photographer in Holyrood Park during their Christmas break in 1966. Photo: George Smith

3 . Packed rink Edinburgh skaters on a frozen Union Canal at Craiglockhart in 1950. Photo: Unknown

4 . Melting man A snowman, complete with bunnet and scarf, melting in a Corstorphine garden in 1963. Photo: Unknown