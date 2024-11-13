The first snow of the season has been forecast, as temperatures are set to drop in the latter part of November - following an unusually warm period.
Global warming has meant that snow in Scotland has become far rarer in recent years, with a few notable exceptions such as 2018’s Beast From The East.
Back in th 1950s and 1960s snow was a more common sight across the country, and few cities look prettier after a snowfall than Edinburgh.
Here are 26 pictures of Scotland’s Capital, and its residents, in the snow.
1 / 7