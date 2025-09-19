Princess Anne opens the Commonwealth Pool on January 17, 1970.placeholder image
Princess Anne opens the Commonwealth Pool on January 17, 1970. | National World

Scotland in 1970: Here are 19 amazing pictures of life in Scotland 55 years ago - including Edinburgh Commonwealth Games

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:00 BST

Scotland was a very different place five-and-a-half decades ago.

There was plenty going on in the world in 1970 - the year the Apollo 13 spacecraft seemed destined for a tragic end until the ingenuity of NASA scientists brought it back to Earth safely.

Concorde made its first supersonic flight, Brazil won the football World Cup in Mexico, and Dana won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland with All Kinds of Everything.

In Britain, the Beatles split up, Richard Branson founded the Virgin Group as a discount mail-order record retailer, and 18-year-olds were allowed to vote for the first time in the Bridgwater by-election.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Kingston Bridge opened, Edinburgh hosted the Commonwealth Games, BP announced the discovery of the Forties Oil Field in Scottish waters, and the first visitors were welcomed to Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Here are 19 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

Robin Cook gets on his high horse for an electioneering stunt in June 1970.

1. Anything for a vote

Robin Cook gets on his high horse for an electioneering stunt in June 1970. | National World

Photo Sales
Liberal politician David Steel hands out leaflets during an anti-apartheid protest at the Springboks' rugby match in Galashiels in 1970.

2. Protest

Liberal politician David Steel hands out leaflets during an anti-apartheid protest at the Springboks' rugby match in Galashiels in 1970. | FGTH

Photo Sales
Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan arrives back in Edinburgh with his Gold Cup - and a few souvenirs - after beating Ismael Laguna in San Juan to take the World Lightweight title in September 1970.

3. A knock out

Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan arrives back in Edinburgh with his Gold Cup - and a few souvenirs - after beating Ismael Laguna in San Juan to take the World Lightweight title in September 1970. | National World

Photo Sales
Pupils at the Stenhouse School of Dance, in Falkirk, in 1970.

4. Dancing queens

Pupils at the Stenhouse School of Dance, in Falkirk, in 1970. | National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandHistoryPhotography
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice