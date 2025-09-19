There was plenty going on in the world in 1970 - the year the Apollo 13 spacecraft seemed destined for a tragic end until the ingenuity of NASA scientists brought it back to Earth safely.

Concorde made its first supersonic flight, Brazil won the football World Cup in Mexico, and Dana won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland with All Kinds of Everything.

In Britain, the Beatles split up, Richard Branson founded the Virgin Group as a discount mail-order record retailer, and 18-year-olds were allowed to vote for the first time in the Bridgwater by-election.

Meanwhile in Scotland, the Kingston Bridge opened, Edinburgh hosted the Commonwealth Games, BP announced the discovery of the Forties Oil Field in Scottish waters, and the first visitors were welcomed to Blair Drummond Safari Park.

Here are 19 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

1 . Anything for a vote Robin Cook gets on his high horse for an electioneering stunt in June 1970. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Protest Liberal politician David Steel hands out leaflets during an anti-apartheid protest at the Springboks' rugby match in Galashiels in 1970. | FGTH Photo Sales

3 . A knock out Scottish boxer Ken Buchanan arrives back in Edinburgh with his Gold Cup - and a few souvenirs - after beating Ismael Laguna in San Juan to take the World Lightweight title in September 1970. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Dancing queens Pupils at the Stenhouse School of Dance, in Falkirk, in 1970. | National World Photo Sales