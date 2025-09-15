Sooty the glove puppet with Harry Corbett in Edinburgh in 1955.placeholder image
Sooty the glove puppet with Harry Corbett in Edinburgh in 1955. | TSPL

Scotland in 1955: Here are 19 amazing pictures of life in Scotland 70 years ago - including Sooty in Edinburgh

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 15th Sep 2025, 11:01 BST

Things looked very different in Scotland seven decades ago.

There was plenty going on in the world in 1955 - the year in which the civil rights movement in America was kickstarted by the Montgomery Bus Boycott following Rosa Parks' arrest.

Disneyland opened its doors for the first time, while James Dean was starring in Rebel Without a Cause at the cinema.

In the UK, Winston Churchill resigned as Prime Minister, Princess Margaret called off plans to get married to Group Captain Peter Townsend, and ITV launched.

Meanwhile in Scotland a severe winter freeze caused disruption saw Operation Snowdrop launched to help cut-off communities, the Conservatives won a landslide victory in the UK General Election and the Scottish Cup Final was broadcast live on television for the first time.

Here are 19 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

A tightrope walker balances above the ring at a circus in Waverley Market, Edinburgh, in January 1955.

1. The greatest show

A tightrope walker balances above the ring at a circus in Waverley Market, Edinburgh, in January 1955. | Johnston Press Resell

Photo Sales
Boys playing 'mock hockey' - an early version of table football - at the United Crossroad Boys' Club in 1955.

2. Shoot out

Boys playing 'mock hockey' - an early version of table football - at the United Crossroad Boys' Club in 1955. | National World

Photo Sales
The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving in Edinburgh on the Royal Yacht Britannia.

3. Royal visit

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving in Edinburgh on the Royal Yacht Britannia. | National World

Photo Sales
A view of Leadhills Village, in Lanarkshire, in August 1955.

4. Village life in the 1950s

A view of Leadhills Village, in Lanarkshire, in August 1955. | Johnston Press

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ScotlandEdinburghJames DeanITVPhotography
Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice