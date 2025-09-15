There was plenty going on in the world in 1955 - the year in which the civil rights movement in America was kickstarted by the Montgomery Bus Boycott following Rosa Parks' arrest.

Disneyland opened its doors for the first time, while James Dean was starring in Rebel Without a Cause at the cinema.

In the UK, Winston Churchill resigned as Prime Minister, Princess Margaret called off plans to get married to Group Captain Peter Townsend, and ITV launched.

Meanwhile in Scotland a severe winter freeze caused disruption saw Operation Snowdrop launched to help cut-off communities, the Conservatives won a landslide victory in the UK General Election and the Scottish Cup Final was broadcast live on television for the first time.

Here are 19 pictures from our archive to take you back to those days.

1 . The greatest show A tightrope walker balances above the ring at a circus in Waverley Market, Edinburgh, in January 1955. | Johnston Press Resell Photo Sales

2 . Shoot out Boys playing 'mock hockey' - an early version of table football - at the United Crossroad Boys' Club in 1955. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Royal visit The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving in Edinburgh on the Royal Yacht Britannia. | National World Photo Sales