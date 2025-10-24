Bing Crosby on the golf course at St Andrews, 1950.placeholder image
Bing Crosby on the golf course at St Andrews, 1950. | National World

Scotland in 1950: Here are 13 amazing pictures of Scottish life 75 years ago - including Bing Crosby in St Andrews

By David Hepburn

Writer-at-large

Published 24th Oct 2025, 14:50 BST

We’ve raided our photo archive to take a look back.

There was plenty going on in 1950 - the year North Korea invaded South Korea sparking the three year-long Korean War.

C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was published, there were queues at cinemas for Disney’s Cinderella, and Albert Einstein warned against the development of the hydrogen bomb.

In Britain a Labour Party led by Clement Attlee won a narrow General Election victory, the first edition of The Eagle comic featuring Dan Dare hit newsagents, and The Archers premiered on BBC Radio.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Stone of Destiny was stolen by Scottish nationalists, the first official Edinburgh Military Tattoo was staged, and 54-year-old William ‘Ned’ Barnie became the first Scot to swim the English Channel.

Here are 13 pictures to take you back to that year.

The Floral Clock at Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850. It included a "cuckoo display" (top left) which activated every quarter of an hour.

1. Say it with flowers

Snow in the village of Leadhills, in Lanarkshire, in September 1950.

2. Early snow

Air Cadets from the Edinburgh University Air Squadron learning to fly at Scone, Perthshire, in March 28 1950.

3. Air aces

Penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in the winter of 1950.

4. Chilling out

