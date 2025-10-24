There was plenty going on in 1950 - the year North Korea invaded South Korea sparking the three year-long Korean War.
C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was published, there were queues at cinemas for Disney’s Cinderella, and Albert Einstein warned against the development of the hydrogen bomb.
In Britain a Labour Party led by Clement Attlee won a narrow General Election victory, the first edition of The Eagle comic featuring Dan Dare hit newsagents, and The Archers premiered on BBC Radio.
Meanwhile in Scotland the Stone of Destiny was stolen by Scottish nationalists, the first official Edinburgh Military Tattoo was staged, and 54-year-old William ‘Ned’ Barnie became the first Scot to swim the English Channel.
Here are 13 pictures to take you back to that year.
