There was plenty going on in 1950 - the year North Korea invaded South Korea sparking the three year-long Korean War.

C.S. Lewis's The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe was published, there were queues at cinemas for Disney’s Cinderella, and Albert Einstein warned against the development of the hydrogen bomb.

In Britain a Labour Party led by Clement Attlee won a narrow General Election victory, the first edition of The Eagle comic featuring Dan Dare hit newsagents, and The Archers premiered on BBC Radio.

Meanwhile in Scotland the Stone of Destiny was stolen by Scottish nationalists, the first official Edinburgh Military Tattoo was staged, and 54-year-old William ‘Ned’ Barnie became the first Scot to swim the English Channel.

Here are 13 pictures to take you back to that year.

1 . Say it with flowers The Floral Clock at Edinburgh's West Princes Street Gardens commemorating the 100th anniversary of the birth of Robert Louis Stevenson in 1850. It included a "cuckoo display" (top left) which activated every quarter of an hour. | National World Photo Sales

2 . Early snow Snow in the village of Leadhills, in Lanarkshire, in September 1950. | Johnston Press Photo Sales

3 . Air aces Air Cadets from the Edinburgh University Air Squadron learning to fly at Scone, Perthshire, in March 28 1950. | National World Photo Sales

4 . Chilling out Penguins enjoying the snow at Edinburgh Zoo in the winter of 1950. | National World Photo Sales