Salvage bid launched after 'cherished' 126-year-old clock hit by car and smashed to ground

The clock face on the heritage timepiece has been destroyed after being run into by a 78-year-old driving a Mini Cooper

Efforts are underway in a bid to salvage a historic clock in Stirlingshire that was hit by a car and partially destroyed.

The Paterson Memorial Clock has stood in the Bridge of Allan since 1898 outside the town's Westerton Arms.

The damaged clock in Bridge of Allan. Picture: Bridge of Allan Community Council | Bridge of Allan Community Council

But the centrepiece was badly damaged after being knocked over by an orange Mini Cooper on Union Street about 4.20pm on Friday.

The 78-year-old driver of the vehicle hit a barrier on Henderson Street in the town while leaving a car park.

The vehicle then collided with two parked cars before hitting the memorial clock.

The elderly driver, who was the sole occupant in the vehicle, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment. She has since been discharged.

The Paterson Memorial Clock on Union Street before it was damaged. Picture: Google Maps | Google Maps

Police said the driver would be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

A statement published by the Bridge of Allan Community Council said the organisation was “saddened” the clock section of the monument had been destroyed.

“We hope the driver of the vehicle is safe and that nobody was hurt in the incident,” a statement posted to Facebook said.

“The Paterson Clock has long been a cherished landmark in our village, and we know how much it means to the community. We will work with Stirling Council to understand the possibility of repair of such an important landmark.”

A subsequent post on Monday from the council said thoughts had since turned to restoring the clock.

“The infrastructure team from @stirling council have provided a wonderful response so far, arranging for recovery and storage of any damaged parts on Friday afternoon and a visit from specialist heritage engineers today,” the council said. “They’re now developing a plan to recover the clock and take it for a proper inspection of its condition.”

Constable Maxwell Polley, from Police Scotland, has appealed for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and who has not yet spoken to police to come forward,” she said. “I’d also like to view any dashcam footage from Union Street and Henderson Street captured between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.