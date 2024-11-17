Ruined Scottish castle set for £2m restoration after being bought by Italian computer engineer

The revival of the 16th-century castle will be completed in stages after ‘pretty special’ deal

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A historic Scottish castle visited by Robert Burns could be in line for a £2 million restoration after being sold to a new owner.

Baltersan Castle, built in 1584, would be transformed from a ruin into a music school and arts events venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Baltersan Castle was built in 1584 | Contributed

The ambitious plans for the site near Maybole, in South Ayrshire, have emerged after it was bought by Italian computer engineer Angelo Ovidi for an undisclosed amount.

Mr Ovidi wants to restore the category A-listed castle, with the proposed new venue to be funded at least in part by the launch of a food and drink brand trading on the image of Baltersan’s structure, according to a report in The Herald.

Mr Ovidi, a self-employed consultant now based in North Wales, first became interested in Baltersan while looking at investment opportunities in 2018.

He said: “This is a fantastic place and I am excited to become its custodian. Baltersan has so much history and I am sure we can use that as a brand to generate income through local produce to both protect the castle’s future and support the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is not impossible for us to restore this property if everything goes to plan, although I am trying to keep my feet on the ground.

“Restoration can be done in different stages. The first is to make the castle stable, then fix the bigger problem. I am keen to work with Scottish specialists, including Scottish stonemasons, to do all of this.”

The cost of full restoration has been estimated at up to £2m.

Nicholas Howie, an Ayrshire-raised corporate lawyer at Lindsays, advised the previous owners, a partnership led by retired sales professional James Brown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Selling a castle like this is pretty special. Its physical state and historic worth make it very difficult to value financially, but I think we found a shared passion and meeting of minds with James and Angelo.

“The vision for restoration is an ambitious one - and clearly a lot needs to be done. But, with the right sort of finance behind it, this could turn out to be an incredibly rewarding investment if Baltersan can be brought back to life.

“For lots of reasons, we see people from all over the world who are interested in investing in landmarks like this. There is a real market out there for people keen to invest in a slice of Scottish history, whether that be to live there or for other reasons, sometimes involving links to their family’s past.

“It’s a fascinating area of the Scottish investment market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Brown, who lives in Ayr, bought the castle in 1992 to try to restore the site as a visitor attraction. He secured planning permission, but the 2008 financial crisis ended the plan.

Mr Brown went on to make a pitch to investors on TV’s Dragons’ Den in 2015.

He said: “In many ways, it’s with a heavy heart that I have parted with the place. But I can feel Angelo’s commitment to restoring the building. He has exciting plans.”

Mr Ovid said: “There is a lot of hard work to do. But I really do believe that we can do big things here.