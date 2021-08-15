Rare pistol made for Sir Walter Scott to go under the hammer

An early 19th century silver pistol, made for Scottish novelist and poet Sir Walter Scott, is to be auctioned off live online next week.

By Beth Murray
Sunday, 15th August 2021, 4:55 am
The rare piece is engraved with the Scott of Abbotsford family crest on one side, and a coat of arms with the motto “Watch Weel” on the other.

It will be auctioned by Lyon & Turnbull and sold as part of the Edinburgh-headquartered auction house's Scottish Works and Whisky sale on Wednesday.

It is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000.

Colin Fraser, specialist in arms and armour at Lyon & Turnbull, said: “This is a remarkable Scottish belt pistol given its connection to Sir Walter Scott, one of the most successful authors of all time.

"The pistol was made by McLeod, the same maker of a pair of pistols, bearing a similar armorial engraving and still within Sir Walter Scott’s collection and on display at Abbotsford.

"Scott actually mentions commissioning the pair for King George IV’s visit to Scotland in 1822 in letters to McLeod.

"Sir Walter Scott organised this Royal visit, which not only had a huge impact on 19th century Scotland, but had a long-lasting effect. It brought the wearing of full Highland dress, broad sword dirks (daggers) and Highland belt pistols, like the type referred to here, back into fashion.”

Colin Fraser of Lyon & Turnbull examines the pistol made for Sir Walter Scott and his family. (Picture Credit: Stewart Attwood)

Today, Sunday, August 15, marks 250 years since Sir Walter Scott was born in Edinburgh.

His personal interest in Scottish life is well-documented and his collection of historical armour and arms is famous; much of which still decorates his Borders home, Abbotsford, on the banks of the River Tweed.

A close up of the pistol made specially for Sir Walter Scott. (Picture credit: Stewart Attwood)

Colin Fraser, Specialist in Arms and Armour at Lyon & Turnbull, with the specially made pistol. (Picture credit: Stewart Attwood)
The pistol is expected to fetch between £15,000 and £20,000 at auction. (Picture credit: Stewart Attwood)
