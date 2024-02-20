A letter written by the late Queen Mother and later used as a bookmark is coming up for sale.

The thank-you letter, dated January 27, 1923, was written following news of the-then Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon’s engagement to Prince Albert, Duke of York, who later became King George VI.

Following the announcement of the engagement, which came on the third attempt of asking, letters of congratulations flooded in for the future royal, with one sent by a Mrs Carmichael of Downfield, Dundee.

The letter, written by the Queen Mother in 1923, was found tucked away in a book bought from a second-hand shop, likely in Aberdeen.

In response, a letter of thanks was sent back to Dundee from Elizabeth, written partly on a typewriter and then personalised by hand. It said: “Dear Mrs Carmichael, Thank you so much for your kind letter of congratulations, which I much appreciate.

"Of course I remember the Garden Fete at Downfield. You will forgive only a short note I know, but I have more letters to answer than I can manage.”

In handwriting, the letter added: “And also this typewritten letter, but my hand has almost given out!”

Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, wrote the letter to a Dundee woman after she received congratulations on her engagement.

The letter is being sold by Hansons Auctioneers in Staffordshire at the end of this month and is expected to fetch several hundred pounds. It was discovered by chance by the seller’s grandmother in a second-hand book shop in Aberdeen in the 1920s and then passed down through the family ever since.

Jim Spencer, a paper specialist at Hansons Auctioneers, said: “What an extraordinary discovery to make. I have no doubt it would have been a treasured possession. Aside from its importance as a royal memento, an informal photo was pinned to it, possibly showing Mrs Carmichael with Elizabeth.

"The original envelope was retained, too, which suggests it was treasured by Mrs Carmichael. Perhaps she placed it inside a book to keep it flat and, overtime, mislaid it.

The letter is partly typed and then personalised by the Queen Mother.

“This fascinating letter shows how the power of love circulates through all of our lives, even in royal circles. It is not dissimilar to a classic fairy tale or modern rom-com, this idea of a future king proposing three times before he finally wins the heart of his one true love.”

Though Elizabeth was the daughter of a peer, at that time princes were expected to marry princesses from other royal families. Elizabeth turned down Prince Albert’s marriage proposal twice given her concerns over the impact of royal life.

He first proposed to Elizabeth in 1921, but she turned him down, "afraid never, never again to be free to think, speak and act as I feel I really ought”. However, determined he would would marry no other woman, Prince Albert persevered with his proposals.

In February 1922, Elizabeth was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Albert's sister, Princess Mary, to Viscount Lascelles. The following month, Albert proposed again – and she refused once more. Eventually in January 1923, Elizabeth agreed to marry Albert, despite her misgivings about royal life.