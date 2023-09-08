From Winston Churchill who led Britain through World War 2, to the recently appointed Liz Truss who is the last Prime Minister to have received the Queen’s blessing, fifteen prime ministers have served her Majesty over seven decades.
After the announcement from Buckingham Palace that the Queen peacefully died in Balmoral Castle, many in the UK have mourned their longest-serving monarch and reflected on her legacy.
In remembrance, here are the fifteen prime ministers that held the privilege of serving under Queen Elizabeth II during her 70-year reign.
1. Winston Churchill (1951 - 1955)
Winston Churchill acted as Britain's conservative Prime Minister from 1940 to 1945, and from 1951 to 1955, he is credited as the leader who "led Britain to victory in the second world war." Referring to her Majesty, Churchill said: “All the film people in the world, if they had scoured the globe, could not have found anyone so suited to the part.” Photo: PA
2. Anthony Eden (1955 - 1957)
Robert Anthony Eden (1st Earl of Avon) was a conservative Party politician who later served as the British Prime Minister. However, he resigned from the role shortly after the 1956 Suez Crisis. Photo: PA
3. Harold Macmillan (1957 - 1963)
Maurice Harold Macmillan (1st Earl of Stockton) was a Conservative statesman who became the Prime Minister in 1957. Often referred to as "Supermac", he was recognised for his wit and pragmatic nature. Macmillan said that her majesty "means to be a Queen and not a puppet," and that she held "the heart and stomach of a man." Photo: PA
4. Alec Douglas-Home (Second from left) (1963 - 1964)
Alec Douglas-Home is the Prime Minister known for being the last one to hold this title while being a member of the House of Lords. Douglas-Home was also a family friend of Queen Elizabeth II's mother. Photo: PA