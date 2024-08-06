Pub a stone's throw from Robert Burns' resting place hits the market

The Ship Inn in Dumfries sits right in the path of those retracing the life and times of the bard.

For those with a love for the works of Robert Burns, it could be the perfect spot to raise a dram in his honour.

The Ship Inn in Dumfries has come up for sale and, while it does not have a direct link to the bard, it sits close to the story of the life and times of Scotland’s national poet in a town so closely associated with him.

The pub, which is on the market for £220,000, is located directly opposite St Michael’s Kirkyard where Burns is buried and within a couple of minutes walk of Burns House, his last residence before his death in 1796.

Agents Christie & Co said the sale of the pub presented a “fantastic turnkey opportunity” in a town which is a pilgrimage for Burns fans from around the world.

Tony Spence, Associate Director at Christie & Co, who is handling the sale, comments, “This is a great opportunity to acquire a well presented public house in the town centre of Dumfries. The current owners purchased the property back in 2021 however, due to other business commitments are now looking to sell.”

The Ship Inn is a ‘wet led’ public house, of which the bard was most likely approve.

The building features a lounge which can take 40 people and two flats, one with two bedrooms and the other with three.

Robert Burns moved to Dumfries in 1791 after giving up farming at Ellisland and taking a job as chief excise officer as his reputation as a poet grew.

At this time, The Ship Inn was yet to feature on the streets of the town with the bard frequenting The Globe instead.

Today, Robert Burns House - where he lived the last three years - sits just 300 yards from the Ship, which was first opened around 1900.

Robert Burns House has become a magnet for Burns devotees from around the world who are drawn to Dumfries for its deep links to the bard.

The simple sandstone house is home to many artefacts and personal belongings which once belonged to Burns, including original manuscripts, his desk and chair.

When Burns died in 1796, his body lay in state at Midsteeple, just off the town’s High Street.

According to accounts, he was carried to the churchyard of St Michael's Church where his burial was marked only with a plain stone grave slab.

The humble memorial, which sat at odds with his popularity, presented problems for visitors who were unable to find the bard’s final resting place.

John Syme, a friend of the bard, formed a committee in 1813 to launch a public appeal to raise funds for a mausoleum.

Among subscribers was the Prince Regent, who later became George IV.

Burns was moved to the mausoleum, which was built by a local stonemason after £300 was raised, with Burns moved there in 1815.