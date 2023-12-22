All Sections
Pipe band championships in Scotland at risk of being cancelled for 2024 over cost problems

Only two of the planned pipe band championship events are scheduled to go ahead in 2024, as councils cite cost issues
By Dale Miller
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 14:52 GMT
A lack of funds has left several major pipe band championships at risk of being cancelled for next year.

Only the Scottish and World championships have been confirmed for next season, with three other events on hold.

Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chairman Kevin Reilly said it was "very disappointing" that councils in the UK and Ireland, which usually host the events, had been unable to commit due to a lack of funds.

The Larbert High School Pipe Band perform. Picture: Scott LoudenThe Larbert High School Pipe Band perform. Picture: Scott Louden
The Larbert High School Pipe Band perform. Picture: Scott Louden

The two piping events going ahead to date are the Scottish Championships at Levengrove Park, Dumbarton, on July 27, and the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green on August 16-17. The piping band season typically starts in May.

Last year’s World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green attracted about 30,000 people, with 190 bands participating from 15 countries.

