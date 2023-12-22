Pipe band championships in Scotland at risk of being cancelled for 2024 over cost problems
A lack of funds has left several major pipe band championships at risk of being cancelled for next year.
Only the Scottish and World championships have been confirmed for next season, with three other events on hold.
Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chairman Kevin Reilly said it was "very disappointing" that councils in the UK and Ireland, which usually host the events, had been unable to commit due to a lack of funds.
The two piping events going ahead to date are the Scottish Championships at Levengrove Park, Dumbarton, on July 27, and the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green on August 16-17. The piping band season typically starts in May.
Last year’s World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green attracted about 30,000 people, with 190 bands participating from 15 countries.
