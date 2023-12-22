Pipe band championships in Scotland at risk of being cancelled for 2024 over cost problems

Only two of the planned pipe band championship events are scheduled to go ahead in 2024, as councils cite cost issues

A lack of funds has left several major pipe band championships at risk of being cancelled for next year.

Only the Scottish and World championships have been confirmed for next season, with three other events on hold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association chairman Kevin Reilly said it was "very disappointing" that councils in the UK and Ireland, which usually host the events, had been unable to commit due to a lack of funds.

The Larbert High School Pipe Band perform. Picture: Scott Louden

The two piping events going ahead to date are the Scottish Championships at Levengrove Park, Dumbarton, on July 27, and the World Pipe Band Championships at Glasgow Green on August 16-17. The piping band season typically starts in May.