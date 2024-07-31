Parents fear children will run around, break things or be too noisy.

More than half (52 per cent) of parents with young children are “too uncomfortable or embarrassed” to take young children into museums and galleries, research has found.

Parents of those aged 11 and under said they were worried their children would run around or break something, a poll suggests, with 47 per cent being concerned their children woud be too loud or exciteable.

Meanwhile, 44 per cent of parents asked were worried about their kids getting upset and disrupting people, the charity Art Fund said.

The findings have led Art Fund to work within 20 museums and galleries to launch ‘Kids Aloud’ hours to encourage children to be as enthusiastic as they like. The Scottish Fisheries Museum in Anstruther is one of the institutions taking part.

Jenny Waldman, director of Art Fund, said: “We hope that our Kids Aloud initiative will encourage parents to bring their little ones and let them run free in an environment where noisiness and expression will be actively encouraged.” The ‘Kids Aloud’ hours come after 58 per cent of UK parents said they would be more likely to visit museums or galleries more often if they had designated hours for kids to be themselves.

Ms Waldman said impacting children’s exposure to art and culture potentially cost the sector significant revenue. It is hoped the Kids Aloud campaign will ultimately attract more young families into museums.

Nine in ten (92 per cent) parents believe visiting a museum or gallery is beneficial for their children, and do so for benefits including exposing them to new ideas, places and cultures (53 per cent), nurturing a general interest in the arts, history and/or science (53 per cent), and to educate them and to help them get ahead at school (36 per cent).

However, nearly half (45 per cent) of those surveyed agree there is a perception that some museums and galleries aren’t welcoming to children, and 68 per cent have previously felt judged when bringing their children to galleries and museums.

Amongst parents who do take their children to galleries and museums, over half (54 per cent) say they have always had positive experiences, and four in ten (40 per cent) say their children have always been welcomed by staff and other visitors.

Some museums will create ‘shush-free zones’, while others taking part in Kids Aloud will have designated hours set aside for children.

The research also highlighted that many families are concerned about the potential costs of attending galleries and museums, with over half (53 per cent) of parents saying reduced costs would make them more likely to visit one with their children.

Ms Waldman said: “There are hundreds of family-friendly museums and galleries on our doorsteps across the UK, offering a fantastic experience for all the family. A National Art Pass gives free or discounted entry to all these museums, so you can visit as many times as you like.”

A spokesman for Scottish Fisheries Museum said: “This summer holiday we’re taking part in Art Fund’s Kids Aloud campaign - when noisy kids are allowed to be loud.”