Samantha Kane, also known as Lady Carbisdale, has decided to stay at her Highland castle and wants to build bridges with the community.

The owner of a Highland castle who has been in dispute with a minority of residents in the surrounding area said she wanted to “put past issues behind us” and move on from the row.

Samantha Kane, owner of Carbisdale Castle in Sutherland, bought the pile in 2021. But she has been dogged with difficult relations locally, including with some members of former Ardgay and District Community Council, of which she was a member.

Ms Kane, who styles herself Lady Carbisdale, put the castle on the market in September last year and then again in April at the height of the discord. However, she later removed the castle from sale to pursue her vision of creating a five-star holiday retreat at her property.

Earlier, Ms Kane, who is a trans woman, said she had been affected by “hurtful” comments about her gender.

Then in August she launched a judicial review to seek £20,000 in damages following of a decision by then Ardgay and District Community Council to dissolve itself and seek new members.

Ms Kane said the decision was unfair and claimed the community council had not allowed her to defend herself against comments made about her character and conduct at a meeting.

Carbisdale Castle overlooking the Kyle of Sutherland. | Strutt&Parker

Ms Kane said the “unfairness” of the community council had yet to be addressed and the court action still stood for now.

However, she said she recently met with “so many neighbours, friends and even strangers” that she wanted to move on and build a “positive future”.

“Over the past few weeks, I have had the privilege of meeting with fellow members of the local community to listen, to learn and to reflect,” she said.

“To clarify, these are not members of a community council, but ordinary people whom I had the privilege to meet. And what I learned when talking with them is that there was a lot of misinformation and false allegations directed at me, where I have had no opportunity to answer or defend.

“Furthermore the interest of the few people behind it is served if this incitement of hate is to continue. I would therefore like to take this opportunity to put past issues behind us and focus on building a positive future together, in a spirit of community and co-operation, and in accordance to law.”

Ms Kane has also offered to meet with anyone who had questions about herself or the castle development.

Samantha Kane | Submitted

She told The Scotsman it was a “very, very exciting time” for Carbisdale, which she said would become a “world-class” destination. Plans include a spa, 20 houses for workers and 12 lodges to rent to holiday makers.

“We are now preparing to move into the next phase of development at Carbisdale Castle to realise its potential as a place of cultural and economic growth for the Highlands,” she said.

“This is an exciting moment in the castle’s story, and I am determined that it will bring benefits not only to visitors from afar, but to the local community who hold this place so close to their hearts.

