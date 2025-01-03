Most Influential Scots: Here are Scotland's 17 most important icons - as voted by Scotsman readers

2 . Sir Billy Connolly

Billy Connolly (or the “Big Yin”) first took to the stage with his folk rock band “The Humblebums” which he performed in until 1974 when he moved on as a solo artist. During the 1970s, he transitioned his career from a musician into a comedic persona and then full-on comedian which he is now world-famous for. Smooth Radio said “Sir Billy Connolly is one of the most popular and successful standup comedians of all time.” Photo: via WikiCommons and ronmacphotos on Flickr