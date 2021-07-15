More Gaelic to be used at Scottish Government under plan to save 'fragile' language

The Scottish Government wants to “mainstream” Gaelic among its staff and the public with hopes it will be used “more often, by more people and in a wider range of situations”.

Under proposals, every directorate at the government will be involved in increasing the use of Gaelic in the organisation.

Latest official figures show that 1.7 per cent of the population of Scotland – 87,056 people – can speak, write or understand Gaelic, according to the 2011 census.

Welcome to Scotland. The Scottish Government wants to increase the use of Gaelic within the organisation to help save the "fragile" language. PIC: CCC.

The draft Gaelic Language Plan for 2021-2026 has now been published as the government seeks “faster rates of progress” for the language.

Under proposals, any new Scottish Government logo will include Gaelic with key signage to display both languages in time.

The government wants to “grow” the use of Gaelic when interacting with the public, with plans already in place to hire more Gaelic-speaking staff to deal with inquiries.

The draft plan also looks to “regularly explore and promote” opportunities to hold public meetings bilingually or in Gaelic.

An audit of Gaelic skills among staff will be held next year.

The draft plan said that Gaelic was an integral part of Scotland’s "heritage, national identity and current cultural life”.

"However, we are aware the position of Gaelic remains fragile,” it added.

Launching the consultation, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: "The Gaelic language is a vital part of Scotland's cultural identity and we are determined to continue to support the status and long-term future of Gaelic and maximise the opportunities to use, learn and promote the language.

"If Gaelic is to have a sustainable future, there needs to be a concerted effort on the part of government and partners to promote and enable the use of the language.

"The draft version of our Gaelic Language Plan aims to support this by building on the commitments in place since the publication of our first plan in 2010.

"We welcome all views and I look forward to considering all responses to our consultation."

The Scottish Government has also pledged to create a recognised Gàidhealtachd – or Gaelic-speaking area – to raise levels of language competence and increase the provision of services in Gaelic in order to promote the use of language in everyday settings.

Last year, research found that Scotland’s Gaelic speaking communities will ‘die out’ within 10 years unless a radical new approach is found in the heartlands of the language.

Researchers from the University of Highlands and Islands found social use of Gaelic was at the “point of collapse” with around 11,000 vernacular speakers found largely among the over 50s, with very low levels of the language now spoken in the home.

It is predicted that the community use of Gaelic in the community will reach the “moribund stage” within 10 years if current trends continue, researchers found, with only isolated networks of elderly speakers left.

Professor Conchúr Ó Giollagáin, who heads Gaelic research at the University of the Highlands and Islands, earlier said the Scottish Government policy to preserve and promote Gaelic had focussed on schools, the media and academia and that it had failed to relate to those living in Gaelic speaking communities.

