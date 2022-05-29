Many place names in Scotland sound far different to how they look.

Mispronounced Scottish Places: 10 of the most mispronounced Scots place names including Milngavie - according to our readers 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

You may think you’ve visited mil-en-gavvy, but you haven’t. Here are 10 of the most commonly mispronounced Scottish place names, as chosen by you – our readers.

By Graham Falk
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 4:47 pm

Whether you live in our wonderful country, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

If you’re from a town with a difficult-to-say name then the correct pronunciation may come naturally, but for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.

Fear not: as our readers have given us a helping hand by revealing which place names they think are most commonly mispronounced.

From Culzean Castle to Auchtermuchty and all the way to Milngavie – here are the top 10 mispronounced Scottish place names, and how to say them correctly.

1. Culzean Castle

Many of our readers say Culzean Castle can be a challenge for visitors. It's not pronounced Cull-zeen Castle but Cull-ane Castle.

2. Ecclefechan

Ecclefechan, a small town in Dumfries, isn't said how it's spelt - it's actually prounounced 'eh-kuhl-feh-kn.'

3. Milngavie

The East Dunbartonshire town is one that visitors still struggle with - not Mil-en-gav-ee, but rather Mil-gai.

4. Shetland/Shetland Islands

Okay, so it's not exactly pronounced incorrectly, however, our readers really wanted you to know it is Shetland, or Shetland Islands - not THE Shetlands.

