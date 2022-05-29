Whether you live in our wonderful country, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the number of place names with some strange – often wonderful – pronunciations.

If you’re from a town with a difficult-to-say name then the correct pronunciation may come naturally, but for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.

Fear not: as our readers have given us a helping hand by revealing which place names they think are most commonly mispronounced.

From Culzean Castle to Auchtermuchty and all the way to Milngavie – here are the top 10 mispronounced Scottish place names, and how to say them correctly.

1. Culzean Castle Many of our readers say Culzean Castle can be a challenge for visitors. It's not pronounced Cull-zeen Castle but Cull-ane Castle. Photo: J. Wilds

2. Ecclefechan Ecclefechan, a small town in Dumfries, isn't said how it's spelt - it's actually prounounced 'eh-kuhl-feh-kn.' Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Milngavie The East Dunbartonshire town is one that visitors still struggle with - not Mil-en-gav-ee, but rather Mil-gai. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Shetland/Shetland Islands Okay, so it's not exactly pronounced incorrectly, however, our readers really wanted you to know it is Shetland, or Shetland Islands - not THE Shetlands. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro