Whether you live in our wonderful country, or are simply passing through, it is hard not to notice the amount of place names with some strange – often wonderful – names.

If you’re born near or in a town with a difficult sounding name then the correct pronunciation comes naturally, however for visitors from further afield it can be a little daunting.

Fear not though, as our readers have given us a helping hand by telling us which place names they feel are most commonly mispronounced.

From Culzean Castle to Auchtermuchty and all the way to Milngavie, Scottish place names often fall victim to a wee error from those unfamiliar with their surroundings.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 mispronounced Scottish place names, and how to say them correctly.

1. Culzean Castle Many of our readers say Culzean Castle can be a challenge for visitors. It's not pronounced Cull-zeen Castle but Cull-ane Castle. Photo: J. Wilds Photo Sales

2. Ecclefechan Ecclefechan, a small town in Dumfries, isn't said how it's spelt - it's actually prounounced 'eh-kuhl-feh-kn.' Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Milngavie The East Dunbartonshire town is one that visitors still struggle with - not Mil-en-gav-ee, but rather Mil-gai. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Shetlands Okay, so it's not exactly pronounced incorrectly, however, our readers really wanted you to know it is Shetlands - not THE Shetlands. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales