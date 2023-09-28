Major appeal launched to save 900-year-old Kirk where John Knox sparked the reformation

An emergency £4m appeal has been launched to save the historic 900-year-old St John’s Kirk in Perth, famed as the site where John Knox sparked the reformation.

St John's Kirk Perth Restoration Appeal, pictured from left, Bill Wilson, Maureen Young and Mel Jameson.

A leaking spire and belfry, decaying masonry, roof deterioration and compromised stained-glass window casings are among the growing catalogue of necessary repair works facing the kirk, said to be the oldest building in the city.

While the kirk session and the trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth have shouldered emergency repairs to date, funds are running out and a “Save St John’s Kirk” appeal has been set in motion.

Session clerk Bill Wilson said the time had come to appeal for help to a wider audience.

“St John’s Kirk has a special place in the hearts of so many,” he said. “It has been a centre of worship for nearly 900 years and played a pivotal role in the history and development of Perth,” said Mr Wilson.

“Marriages, christenings, funerals, civic and public events and landmark royal and historic occasions have all taken place within these ancient walls and its impact and influence have stretched far beyond Perth’s city boundary – both nationwide and internationally.

“Hopefully, its ongoing role and historic significance will not be lost on those keen to ensure its survival.”

Crisis talks have already taken place with key stakeholders and an outline strategy has already been developed with a full business plan due to be finalised by the end of the year.

Maureen Young, chair of the trust of St John’s Kirk of Perth, said the future of the landmark kirk was every bit as important as its past.

“St John’s Kirk is the heart of Perth in every sense,” she said.

“Millions have been spent on creating a world-class tourist destination housing the Stone of Destiny at the former City Hall - due to open next year - and it’s vital that the new museum’s mediaeval neighbour is protected and promoted to ensure Perth’s oldest and newest attractions sit side-by-side in pristine condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Recent faults and failings identified by a series of expert surveys suggest St John’s Kirk needs special attention,” added Maureen.

“The trust is also keen to employ a project manager to help fundraise, oversee works and evolve a future programme of events and tourist and community engagement to enrich the life of the church,” she said.

“We are actively seeking suitable candidates now.”

The kirk stands on the former site of a church dating to 1126. The current structure was built around 1448, and is most known for being the site of John Knox's 1559, which began the Scottish Reformation.

Local MSP John Swinney said St John’s was “absolutely central” to the identity of Perth.

“The deterioration of St John’s Kirk has to be avoided at all costs,” he said. “It sits in the very heart of the city, adjacent to what will be one of the country’s most significant tourist attractions so it is vital the future of the Kirk is assured so that it can be part of the revival of Perth’s city centre.”