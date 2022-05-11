Machrie Moor standing stones: Graffiti carved on ancient standing stones on Arran

Appealing for information on their social media channels, the group confirmed that the standing stones at Machrie Moor, near Blackwaterfoot, had been damaged by graffiti.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said the site was a protected monument and any damage was a criminal offence

The stones are a protected heritage site, with HES confirming that police had been contacted and work was being carried out to investigate the incident.

The remote moorland is managed by HES, but access is not monitored and is open to walkers.

HES wrote on social media: “Machrie Moor standing stones, Arran, are a particularly well-preserved landscape of Neolithic & Bronze Age monuments, likely used for religious and ceremonial activities.

On a recent visit, we were concerned to discover that one stone has been damaged by incised (carved) graffiti.

"The standing stones are designated as a scheduled monument. This means they are legally protected and damage to them is a criminal offence.

"This is not the first time this has occurred at Machrie Moor and we will once again be working with Police Scotland to investigate.

"We encourage anyone with any information about this incident to contact Police Scotland or by contacting us at [email protected]”

They added: “Heritage crime can cause damage that can never be repaired and forces us to spend less resources on important conservation work."

The 4,500-year-old Neolithic stones are thought to have been used for religious and ceremonial activities.