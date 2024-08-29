A magnificent country house and estate, just ten miles from the centre of Edinburgh, has been brought to the market in one of the most “exciting” Scottish sales of recent years.

Newliston House, near Kirkliston, is available to buy for the very first time with offers of £15 million or more being sought for the Grade A-listed mansion and substantial grounds, which are said to have been inspired by those at the Palace of Versailles.

The house was designed by revered neo-classical architect Robert Adam and was one of the last country homes ever designed by the Scot.

The property has 13 bedrooms, five reception rooms, six bathrooms and a three-bedroom self-contained apartment set within the main house. Set over more than 700 acres, a further 14 residential properties can be found within the estate grounds.

Nestled in its own green oasis, the estate’s designed landscape encompasses policy parklands through which a number of waterways flow.

Hidden from site, and sheltered by a vast expanse of gardens, farmland and woodland, it offers protection from the hustle and bustle of modern day life, despite its close proximity to the Scottish capital.

The estate was owned by the Dundas family for nearly three centuries, starting with Duncan Dundas of Newliston (Lord Lyon King of Arms), the third son of James the sixth Dundas of Dundas, in the 15th century. It has been passed down through family lines every since.

Savills said the property now presented “endless possibilities” - and could potentially be turned into a commercial tourism business.

Evelyn Channing, agent for Savills, said: “Owned by the Dundas dynasty for three centuries and later the descendants of the Hog family until the present day, this is, remarkably, the very first time that Newliston House has ever been on the open market.

“The rarity of such a magnificent mansion house and substantial estate being available so close to Edinburgh makes this launch one of the most exciting in Scotland in recent years and offers endless possibilities for its new owner.”

