Look inside as historic library gifted by one of the 'greatest' Glaswegians reopens

A historic library in Glasgow gifted to the city by one of the “greatest Glaswegians” has reopened after a £4 million refurbishment.

The facility in Govan, now known as the Elder Park Library and Community Hub, has been closed for a two-year restoration.

It was originally gifted to Govan by philanthropist Isabela Elder, who contributed £10,000 to pay for the building of the facility in the early 1900s. Ms Elder, who was named one of the “greatest” Glaswegians for her work advocating for the population of Govan, was the wife of industrialist John Elder.

The A-listed building, opened by Scottish-American philanthropist Andrew Carnegie in 1903, has been described as a "fantastic example of architecture of this heritage", but was plagued with problems from high levels of asbestos to issues with accessibility, lighting and ventilation.

The site is protected by Historic Environment Scotland because of its architectural and historic interest.

Andrew Olney, director of libraries, sport and communities at Glasgow Life, said: “Glasgow’s libraries are highly valued by the people who use them, and this project ensures there is a modern, fit-for-purpose hub at the heart of the Elder Park community.

"The new-look facility offers visitors a welcoming space with free access to books, digital resources, information, and support.”

Gary Dalziel, chief executive of Elderpark Housing Association, said: “Elderpark Housing Association is thrilled to see Elder Park Library and Community Hub opening after its extensive renovations.