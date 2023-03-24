If you’re picturing the perfect Scottish view there’s a fair chance that there will be a loch in it.
It’s estimated that there are over 30,000 lochs in Scotland – from vast bodies of water to tiny lochans.
From attracting tourists in their droves, to providing a place to enjoy a range of recreational activities for generations of Scots, the country’s lochs are a key part of its magical geography.
Here are the 10 longest in Scotland.
1. Loch Awe
The longest loch in Scotland is stunning Loch Awe - measuring 41 kilometers end-to-end. Loch Awe is popular with trout anglers and contains several picturesque ruined castles on islands that delight photographers. Kilchurn Castle is the most pictured and can be visited duringt he summer months. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
2. Loch Ness
World famous for the monster that supposedly lurks beneath its surface, Loch Ness is Scotland's second longest loch at 36.2 kilometres and contains the greatest volume of water - meaning there's plenty of space for Nessie to hide. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
3. Loch Lomond
With a surface area of 71 square kilometres, Loch Lomond is by a significant distance the largest loch in Scotland but at 36 kilometres is only the third longest. The surrounding Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park was Scotland's first national park and the 'bonnie banks' are used by a range of villages, hotels and recreational businesses. Photo: Canva/Getty Images
4. Loch Shiel
With both the Glenfinnan Viaduct and Glenfinnan Monument on its north bank, Loch Shiel isn't short of dramatic views. The 28 kilometre long loch has made its mark on popular culture, featuring as the Black Lake in Harry Potter and the birthplace of Connor MacLeod in the Highlander film franchise. Photo: Canva/Getty Images