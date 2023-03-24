3 . Loch Lomond

With a surface area of 71 square kilometres, Loch Lomond is by a significant distance the largest loch in Scotland but at 36 kilometres is only the third longest. The surrounding Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park was Scotland's first national park and the 'bonnie banks' are used by a range of villages, hotels and recreational businesses. Photo: Canva/Getty Images