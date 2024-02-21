It was a sought-after accolade that has been missing from the Highlands for the best part of a century.

Now, thanks to a nationwide search and one man’s decision to spring clean his house, a long-lost Highland Games trophy is set to be returned to its rightful home.

The Rose Bowl was traditionally awarded to the best-performing athlete at the The Cabrach Picnic and Games in Moray. The decision to reinstate the Games in 2022 after a 87-year hiatus had prompted renewed efforts to locate the trophy, which had been missing since the 1930s.

The Cabrach Picnic and Games Rose Bowl, which has been returned to the Cabrach for the first time since 1929. Picture: Peter Jolly/The Cabrach Trust

A public plea for information was launched by The Cabrach Trust in June last year, with an online article spotted by Adrian Taylor – a descendant of a past Rose Bowl winner.

Mr Taylor had found the trophy in his home in Axminster, Devon – 585 miles away from its original Highlands location.

The 73-year-old said: “I was having a clear-out of my house and came across the Rose Bowl, then Googled it to find out more, whereupon I found the news that The Cabrach Trust were seeking its safe return.

“My grandfather Charles Taylor was the last winner of the Rose Bowl. He was a brilliant athlete as well as a fine musician, being particularly talented in the bagpipes. And, though it’s been nice to have the silverware in the family for the past few decades, it is fitting that, with the return of The Cabrach Picnic and Games two years ago, it returns home.”

Locals who had gathered for the Cabrach picnic and games in the 1920s. Picture: Peter Jolly/Cabrach Trust

The trophy had originally been gifted to the community in 1926 by John Harper, a high-ranking officer in the Hong Kong police force and a native of Upper Cabrach.

A previous three-year search to track down the Rose Bowl by Cabrach historian Michael Kidd had proved unsuccessful until now.

Jonathan Christie, chief executive of The Cabrach Trust, said: “I could not believe it when I unsuspectingly answered the phone and found myself speaking with Adrian Taylor. We are beyond delighted to welcome the Rose Bowl back to its rightful home and are indebted to Adrian for recognising its significance to the Cabrach’s rich culture and history.

“Having committed to reintroducing The Cabrach Picnic and Games for people, near and far, to enjoy, we are so happy to have the Rose Bowl, traditionally the top prize in the 1920s, available as the grand prize for the best-performing competitor at the event.”

The Cabrach Picnic and Games was an annual staple of the Highland Games calendar from 1877 to 1935.

Around 500 people have participated in the Games since its reintroduction at Inverharroch Farm, near Huntly, two years ago. The event features Highland dancing and traditional sports such as caber tossing and tug-of-war.