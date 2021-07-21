Loch Lomond: Broken glass, abandoned inflatables and barbecues left after 'carnage' pier party

Debris left after a party at Luss Pier on Tuesday night. Residents said there had been a rise in 'intolerable' behaviour at the beauty spot in recent times. PIC: Contributed.

Residents of Luss said a large group of young people gathered on the pier in the evening, partied into the night and upset locals before leaving their rubbish behind for tourists and dogs to walk amongst in the morning.

Photographs show lilos left on the beach – along with the boxes they came in – with empty cans and broken bottles in the sand. Disposable barbecues, as well as utensils, have also been dumped by the party crowd.

The litter was later moved by wardens for Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, it is understood.

One resident said the atmosphere became 'threatening' to local residents after up to 30 people gathered for a party by the pier. PIC: Contributed.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said there had been a rise in “intolerable behaviour” around the village this summer.

He said: “The place is an absolute bomb site. There was a group of around 20 to 30 people here, most of them male, most of them aged between 16 and 25

"There was a lot of jumping off the pier, a lot of drinking, a lot of noise.

Three abandoned lilos on the beach - and their boxes also left behind, with an empty bottle of vodka. PIC: Contributed.

“It’s not really acceptable and it’s threatening for the locals.

"There was an older resident of the village who went out and asked one group of four to move their car and they gave him a lot of abuse. I went out to try and help, and then I got abused too.

"Late at night, people are going up and down Pier Street. You don’t really want to go out and say anything as you don’t know if you are going to get banjoed.

"I didn’t phone the police, as you never get a quick response or reaction.

"As residents, we understand that people want to come and visit but all we ask is that people come and respect the place and those who live here."

The resident said Luss, traditionally a huge draw for visitors given its setting on the water’s edge and close proximity to Glasgow and its outer limits, said more and more people were heading to the village.

Every year, some 750,000 people visit the village, which has a population of around 200.

It is thought visitor numbers have risen over the past year or so given restrictions on travelling abroad and the growth in staycations.

The resident said: “It is definitely different this year. The lockdown and the restrictions on travel never really filtered through here. People were coming here anyway. It is definitely busier and there seems to be more of this intolerable activity going into the night.

"It’s not that we don’t want visitors here, it is really not that at all. The issue is the carnage and the mess that some of them leave behind.”

Luss and Arden Community Council are pushing for tough new curbs on visitor traffic with plans to introduce three penalty points for non-resident vehicles heading into the heart of the village. The proposals are being considered by Argyll and Bute Council at present.

Luss Estates has recently opened a 250-space car park at the south of the village to cope with visitor numbers and move traffic away from the village.

Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park has been contacted for comment.

