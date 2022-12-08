Last Dambuster George ‘Johnny’ Johnson dies aged 101

The last surviving Dambuster – the name given to those involved in one of the most daring missions in modern wartime history – has died at the age of 101.

George Leonard “Johnny” Johnson was the last surviving original member of RAF 617 Squadron’s famous “Dambusters” raid of 1943.

He died peacefully at his care home in Westbury on Trym, Bristol, on Wednesday night surrounded by his family.

He was a bomb aimer during Operation Chastise, which was tasked with attacking German dams during the Second World War.

George "Johnny" Johnson, then aged 95, at his home in Bristol. Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Around a third of the RAF Bomber Command crew did not survive the raid.

Following the death of his wartime colleague, Fred Sutherland, in January 2019, Johnson became the last survivor of the original flying members of 617 Squadron.

On November 25 this year, Mr Johnson, who retired from the RAF as a squadron leader, celebrated his 101st birthday.

In 2017 he collected an MBE from the Queen for services to Second World War remembrance and the community in Bristol.

TV presenter Carol Vorderman had launched a petition to get the veteran a knighthood.

She marched to Westminster to hand-deliver the petition, containing 235,000 signatures, to 10 Downing Street, alongside RAF veteran John Nichol.

Speaking after he collected the honour, Mr Johnson said the Queen told him: “Glad to see the Dambusters are still here.”

Mr Johnson was the last survivor of the famous bombing raids on the Mohne, Eder and Sorpe dams in Germany.

On May 16 and 17, 1943, a total of 133 Allied air crew left for the raid on board 19 Lancaster bombers, carrying Barnes Wallis’s specially-adapted bouncing bombs – that looked like “glorified dustbins”, according to Mr Johnson – led by Wing Commander Guy Gibson.

Fifty-three men were killed and three were captured.

Speaking five years ago, Mr Johnson said he still had “strong memories” from that period, adding: “That is something which will live forever, as far as I’m concerned.

“I don’t volunteer, but if people ask will I talk to their club or their group, that means they are interested, and if they are interested I will talk to them.

“I’ve got to the stage now where I say to the children ‘if I say I don’t want to do this any more, you can send the box in as soon as you like’.”

Mr Johnson previously said his crew was asked to join a special mission towards the end of his first tour, when he was due to get leave. They were not told what the mission was until the night before.

“Anticipating that week’s leave, my fiancee [Gwyn Morgan] and I had arranged to get married on April 3,” he said.

“[She said in a letter]: ‘If you are not there on April 3, don’t bother’.”Just six weeks later Mr Johnson and his crewmates successfully dropped their bomb on the Sorpe dam.

They did not destroy it, but the Germans had to empty it to repair it, causing major disruption to the war effort.

After 22 years’ service in the air force, Mr Johnson worked as a teacher, including at Rampton Secure Hospital, and later at another hospital for people with mental health problems.

