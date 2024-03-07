King's art gallery at Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh opens with £1 ticket offer

The art gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse will re-open later this month with a raft of £1 tickets going on sale for the occasion.

The exhibition The Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians, will be the first at the gallery, now known as the King’s Gallery, following an extensive refurbishment.

Prince Charles Edward Stuart, by Louis Gabriel Blanchet, is one of the works on display at the new exhibition at the King's Gallery. PIC: Royal Collection Trust/© His Majesty King Charles III 2024

The cut-price tickets will be available for the exhibition to those receiving Universal Credit and other named benefits, the Royal Collection Trust said.

The exhibition will bring together almost 100 works from the Royal Collection, including paintings, prints and drawings by artists such as Thomas Gainsborough, William Hogarth and their contemporaries.

At the heart of the exhibition will be a selection of surviving period clothing and accessories.

Visitors who purchase standard tickets directly from Royal Collection Trust can convert them into a 1-Year Pass, allowing free re-entry for 12 months.

Anna Reynolds, curator of Style & Society: Dressing the Georgians, said: ‘Clothing and historical fashion can tell us an enormous amount about life in the Georgian period. It was a time of rapid change, including particularly momentous events in Scotland with attempts to restore the Stuart line to the throne and George IV’s visit north of the border – the first by a reigning monarch in almost 200 years. We are delighted to be launching accessible tickets with the opening of this exhibition, allowing more people than ever to learn about this exciting period in our history.”