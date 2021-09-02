Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

The new centre, formerly the House of Fraser, will be a prestigious hotspot for whisky-lovers and tourists visiting the city.

It boasts a rooftop terrace, featuring views of Edinburgh Castle, and comes after four and a half years in the making.

Diageo says it is pouring £185 million into whisky tourism in Scotland, with the Princes Street facility at the centre of its plans.

Johnnie Walker Princes Street will open its doors to the public at 1 pm on Monday, September 6. Tickets for tours start from £25 per person.

