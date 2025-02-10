Inside the picturesque Scottish region that boasts 'critical locations' from Shakespeare's Macbeth

The new exhibition focusing on Shakespeare’s Macbeth will open at Perth Museum from April 25

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One year after opening, Perth Museum is to host an exhibition exploring the origins, myths and legacy of Shakespeare's King Macbeth.

Macbeth: An Exhibition traces Shakespeare's 1606 play from its origins in the 11th century king of Alba through to its enduring legacy in countless retellings in art, theatre, music and film.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The story's deep-rooted connection to Perth and Perthshire is also a central theme of the exhibition, with many "critical locations" from both the historical record and the play - including Scone, Birnam Wood and Dunsinane Hill - being located in the region.

A general view shows the Perth Museum in central Scotland. Picture: Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images

The announcement of the exhibition, which sets the play against the backdrop of national identity, monarchy and James I and VI's fear of witchcraft, comes as Perth Museum marks one year since it opened in March 2024 .

Helen Smout , chief executive officer at Culture Perth and Kinross , said: "As we approach our first anniversary, we are thrilled to announce this new exhibition bringing together history, legend and art to explore one of Scotland's most enduring and enigmatic figures.

"From the real 11th century king to Shakespeare's tragic character, this exhibition offers a fascinating insight into the myths and reality of Macbeth all set in the heart of Scotland ."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Exhibits include a rare 11th century sword from the time of the real King Macbeth , which is on display for the first time, as well as William Shakespeare's First Folio, on loan from the National Library of Scotland .

The exhibition also features a selection of rare documents and books on witchcraft from Innerpeffray Library , including Dr John Dee's Spiritual Diary and a first edition of King James VI and I's Daemonologie.

Among the modern representations of Macbeth on display are the first published Arabic translation of the play and a Japanese script from the 1985 performance of Macbeth, while London -based artist Charlotte Rose is loaning her Dagger Of The Mind work for the exhibition.

JP Reid, exhibitions and interpretation manager at Culture Perth and Kinross , said visitors will be surprised to learn just how much the play draws on Scottish history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The extent to which (Shakespeare) is pulling out of historical sources is really interesting," he said.

"The witches are in the historical record. They're not a literary invention by by Shakespeare.

"So these are very old stories. These have very deep roots in Scottish history.

"And I think that aspect, the connection of that literary character to Scottish history, is something that will really surprise people."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said the exhibition will also give visitors an understanding of the many different ways the play has been interpreted and retold over the years, reflecting the richness of the story and its themes.

"Different creative people over the past 200 years have taken Shakespeare's material and run with it in totally surprising, inspiring, challenging, baffling directions," he said.

"And at the core of them is this story of power and the abuse of power, and where an individual stands in relation to these huge tides of prophecy and history, and really whether they have any control over that kind of environment.

"This is such a rich seam for the world's best theatre producers and directors, actors, film directors, artists, writers. This is an endlessly rich seam to mine."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "The topics and themes that Shakespeare is writing about 550 years after the historical king are topics that resonate and are relevant today.

"So drawing that thread from the 11th century through the late 16th and early 17th centuries, and exploring themes like power, superstition, betrayal, and how these inform broader ideas around Scottish identity and monarchy, is something that's absolutely relevant.

"These are big themes which we have the luxury of being able to contextualise within some specific locations in Perth . And that's very exciting for us.