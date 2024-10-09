Inside an abandoned and forgotten Scottish museum wrecked by vandals

The images have opened the lid inside the abandoned museum

Sign up to our History and Heritage newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictures of an abandoned museum “destroyed by vandals” have been shared by an urban explorer.

Natasha Mccallum captures the beauty of abandoned and forgotten derelict places around Scotland. This time the photographer, who runs website Exploring with Natasha, decided to explore the former Archaeolink museum in Aberdeenshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former Archaeolink museum in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Exploring with Natasha/SWNS | Exploring with Natasha/SWNS

Situated in Oyne, Archaeolink Prehistory Park first opened its doors in 1997 and closed in 2011 as a result of Aberdeenshire Council withdrawing funding.

The failed tourist attraction was dedicated to the ancient inhabitants and culture of the north-east. According to reports, the site was eventually sold after 12 years in 2023.

Inside the former Archaeolink museum in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Exploring with Natasha/SWNS | Exploring with Natasha/SWNS

Talking about her experience exploring the former site, Ms Mccallum said: "To walk in to somewhere the pubic hasn't seen for a long long time is a feeling I can't explain - but to be able to share is a blessing.

"I just think it's a shame that such an educational place for families and schools, which showed Scotland's history, had been shut down. It was said to be a fantastic place for educational purposes with lots of informative exhibits for the kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was what looks like a cinema area where I believe the children could sit and watch and learn. There was also a walkway the children could experience as though they were walking in a different era.

"It was said to be a great fun day out for everyone involved. To see it in the state it is now is heartbreaking. The vandals have been in and have destroyed it. Seeing the remains of the little exhibits and stations where the kids would work made me sad, especially seeing them vandalised and smashed up.

"Windows have been smashed, with graffiti everywhere. It was nice to explore it and see the inside to show what's left of it now considering it's been closed for all those years since 2011 - as soon it will be gone forever and likely forgotten."

The former Archaeolink museum in Aberdeenshire. Picture: Exploring with Natasha/SWNS | Exploring with Natasha/SWNS

Ms Mccallum said she hoped her photos could bring back “some happy memories” to people who have visited the museum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is nice to hear it's been sold and being turned into something else - although it's sad to see it go," she said.

"According to old reviews, it seemed like a proper little family day out and great trips for schools and good for education. I wish we had more places like this for children nowadays. Those seem to be the days we all remember during childhood.

"I have been exploring around Scotland for four years now. I have owned the Scotland's Abandoned Places Facebook group since then as I used to post my explores on there. I have explored in England and Wales too a few times. But mainly Scotland."