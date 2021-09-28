'Insane inequalities' in land ownership tackled with £10 shares in rewilding vision

Jeremy Leggett, a former Greenpeace director, is launching a public crowdfunder ahead of the COP26 climate change conference to acquire land in the Highlands for rewilding and the sequestration of carbon.

Mr Leggett will sell one of his two recently purchased rewilding estates, Beldorney near Huntly in Aberdeenshire, to the newly-formed "mass ownership” company, with the land the first to be owned by the new shareholders.

Shareholders in the new firm, Highland Rewilding Ltd, will benefit from the expected increase in land value and profits from “nature recovery”, which include government payments for carbon offsetting.

Beldorney Estate near Huntly will be the first piece of land owned by the new company, which is being set up by climate change pioneer Jeremy Leggett.

Mr Leggett said: “It’s not just about dealing with the climate emergency and the collapse in biodiversity – it’s also about improving the insane inequalities in land ownership in Scotland.

"I am no longer going to be the owner of Beldorney. It's going to be the sold to the company at a fair market rate and the new owners, including as many Highlanders and Scots as possible, will benefit.”

The development comes amid increasing concern about so-called ‘Green Lairds’ – those who are buying up substantial parcels of land to benefit from government payouts for carbon offsetting, such as peatland restoration and tree planting.

Recently, BrewDog bought more than 9,000 acres of land in the Cairngorms in a bid to reduce the craft beer producer's carbon footprint.

Meanwhile, Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLIPIT) acquired 1,447 hectares in Cairngorms National Park as part of the company’s carbon strategy.

Such purchases are pushing up land prices and freezing local communities further out of opportunities, campaigners have warned.

Mr Leggett, who also owns Bunloit at Drumnadrochit, said: “I think this view of the ‘Green Laird’, well it is easy to understand why people would be concerned.

“But how can I be a green laird if I am going to be a minority shareholder? I don’t think I am a green laird.

"I am not surprised by the debate and, if anything, I am surprised it is not more hostile.

“This is a genuine direction I have always intended to go down. It was never my hope to keep buying tracts of land with debt.”

Mr Leggett said he wanted women to make up 50 per cent of board members, with the majority of those leading the firm coming from the Highlands.

The landowner, whose firm Solarcentury, which brought solar panels to the mainstream market, sold for £117 million last year, added: “What I am doing won’t be everyone’s cup of tea.

"It is a company and the idea is for it to be a profitable one. It is not as good as the community owning the land, but it is a damn site better than the other end of the spectrum of absentee billionaire landowners and those who are not doing any rewilding at all.”

Community Land Scotland has been contacted for comment.

The crowdfunder will be launched on October 16.

