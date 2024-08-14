Industry set to return to tiny Scottish island after 60 years

Luing in the Inner Hebrides was know as the “island that roofed the world” with slate production set to resume once more after a determined community effort to bring a quarry back into use.

After almost 60 years, a quarry is set to re-open on the Scottish “island that once roofed the world”.

Luing in the Inner Hebrides is forging ahead with its proposal to revive its slate industry for which it was famed.

The Isle of Luing Community Trust has been given planning permission to start production once again at Cullipool Quarry with the search now on for funds to get the £1.3m project off the ground.

Supporters hope the enterprise will rejuvenate the island - which has a population of around 150 - and attract new families to its shores.

Meanwhile, re-opening the quarry will help to protect it against climate change with excess materials used to protect its coastline from rising tides and extreme weather.

Luing, which sits to the south west of Oban, boomed with slate production in the late 19th Century, when more than 600 people lived on the island and 15 quarries met global demand for the high-quality building material. Now, the island is set to become the only place in Scotland where slate is produced with the quarry plan winning the support of Historic Environment Scotland given the need for new good-quality slate to furnish the properties in its care.

Colin Buchanan, director of the Isle of Luing Community Trust, said: “We are thrilled that we have secured permission and that opens the door to developing our small scale slate enterprise and underpins our development plans.

“We have had a great response to the news and there has been some terrific interest from tradespeople and folks involved in conservation work. “There is a huge market for Scottish slate for historic buildings. Nobody in Scotland is producing roofing slate.

“Historic buildings such as Glasgow Cathedral, Glasgow University or places like Iona need it. When the old stuff goes, there is no new stuff. Everyone is just swapping about the old slate.

“Our plan is here to take off the top of the hill, go through the face of the existing old quarry and then access the fresh slate. That makes it quieter for the people who live here and gives us relatively easy access.”

It is estimated that, once up and running, around 200 tonnes of slate will be produced on Luing every year.

Mr Buchanan said: “We know that the slate is good and there is more than enough for 25 years so this is a long term proposition and that is why it is so good for jobs

“Also, the profit from the quarry will be community owned and we feel strongly about putting the money back into the island for developing other things, such as renewables and building homes for families and facilities for children.

“Also, the shoreline is eroding - we need to protect it.”

The Historic Environment Advisory Council for Scotland has described Scottish slate as “the most critical area in the supply of traditional materials” with a new supply an “immediate priority”.